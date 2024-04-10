

Notice of public hearing and meeting of the Henry Township Zoning Commission

The Henry Township Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 7:00 PM in the Henry Township building, located at 14690 Quarry Road in North Baltimore, to make a motion to initiate an amendment to the Zoning Resolution in regards to commercial solar in Henry Township. A date will also be set for a future public hearing to allow input from Henry Township residents.

R.C.519.12 – Amendment to Zoning Resolution

The person responsible for giving notice of the public hearing and meeting by publication is Matthew H. Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer.