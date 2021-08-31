NOTICE TO BIDDERS

North Baltimore Public Library – 2021 Storm and Sanitary Redesign Project

Sealed bids for 2021 Storm and Sanitary Redesign Project will be received by the

North Baltimore Public Library, at 230 North Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio, until

3:00 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at which time and place they

will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Base Bid:

Rerouting Exterior Storm and Sanitary Lines to the Appropriate Village Storm and

Sanitary Systems, Installing Two New Downspouts with Leader Head Collector Boxes to

Drain Existing Roof Drains to Grade, Installing New Storm Lines in Plenum Ceiling

Space to Reroute Existing Roof Drains and Asbestos Abatement in the Work Areas

The Architect’s opinion of probable construction cost for Base Bid is: $62,000.00

Electronic copies of the specifications and contract documents may be obtained from

Peterman Associates, Inc. or downloaded directly from the North Baltimore Public

Library’s website: www.nbpubliclibrary.org. Questions shall be directed to Peterman

Associates by phone at (419) 422-6672, fax at (419) 422-9466, or by email at

petermansw@aol.com .

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be on-site at the North Baltimore Public Library,

at 230 North Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 7 th ,

2021. All questions will need to be received by Peterman Associates, Inc. by the end of

the day on Friday, September 10, 2021 due to the three (3) business days before the date

of which bids are due.

Should a Bidder find any discrepancies in or omissions from any of the documents, or be

in doubt as to their meaning, he shall advise the Architect in writing, who will issue

necessary addenda or revised drawings as may be appropriate. However, no request for

clarification/information will be accepted after three (3) business days before the date on

which bids are due.

Successful Bidder must be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer, which prohibits

discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, sex, age, handicap, political

affiliation, or beliefs. The North Baltimore Public Library is an Equal Employment

Opportunity Employer.

Proposals must be submitted on the form furnished by the Architect and must contain the

name of every person, firm or corporation interested therein. Bids shall be sealed and

marked as “2021 Storm and Sanitary Redesign Project” and mailed or delivered to the

North Baltimore Public Library.

Bidders are required to file with their bid a bid security in the amount 10 percent of the

bid or a certified check, a cashier's check or a letter of credit pursuant to Chapter 1305 of

the Ohio Revised Code in the amount of 10% of the bid.

The proposal bond or certified check submitted with the bid will be held as a guarantee

that if the proposal is accepted, a contract will be entered into. Proposal bonds and

certified checks will be returned to all Bidders after the contract has been entered into and

secured by a performance bond of 100% of the contract with a satisfactory surety for the

faithful performance of the work.

The successful Bidder will be required to execute an affidavit relative to delinquent

personal property taxes pursuant to the provisions of Section 5719.042 of the Ohio

Revised Code prior to entering into a contract with the library.

No Bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the bid opening.

The North Baltimore Public Library has a tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3). For

forms pertinent to the project contact the Library’s Director.

The North Baltimore Public Library intends to accept the lowest responsible bid for the

project but reserves the right to reject any and all, or parts of any or all bids and to waive

any minor informalities in any bid, or to make the award in the best interest of the

Library.

North Baltimore Public Library, North Baltimore, Ohio

