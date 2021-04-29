NOTICE TO NORTH BALTIMORE RESIDENTS

The North Baltimore Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants during the month of May. The flushing will be divided into four sections of the Village with the railroad and Main St. as the dividing mark.

May 3-4..………Southeast

May 5-6………..Southwest

May 7……………Make-Up South Side

May 10-11 ……Northeast

May 12-13……Northwest

May 14……….Make-Up North Side

Residents may experience rusty water during this period. Please use caution when using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained through the Village office. The water will be safe to drink. If you should have any questions, please call the Water Department at (419) 257-2141 or the Village office at (419) 257-2394

Village of N. Baltimore

Water and Wastewater Dept.