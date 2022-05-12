North Baltimore, Ohio

May 12, 2022 10:12 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Weekly Specials
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
3 panel GIF
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
Positions Available with WCCOA

Hydrant Flushing NW Corner of NB Today

 

NOTICE TO NORTH BALTIMORE RESIDENTS

The North Baltimore Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants during the month of May.  The flushing will be divided into four sections of the Village with the railroad and Main St. as the dividing mark.

May 11-12……Northwest
May 13……….Make-Up North Side

Residents may experience rusty water during this period.  Please use caution when using water for laundry purposes. 

Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained through the Village office. 

The water will be safe to drink. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website