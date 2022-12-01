Notice to Wood County Dog Owners

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, announces that beginning December 1, applications for 2023 dog registrations may be filed.

Ohio law provides that before January 31 of each year all owners of dogs three months of age or older shall be registered in the county in which the dog is kept. The information necessary for registration is age, sex, spayed or neutered, color, length of hair, breed, name of dog and the name, address and phone number of the owner. A registration fee of $14.00 must be paid with the application for each dog registered in order to be in compliance with section 955.01 of the O.R.C. As a convenience, the Auditor’s Office mails renewal registration forms to owners of record. Owners who registered in 2022 through the Internet will receive a reminder e-mail.

Dogs may be registered for a 1 year term, 3 year term, or a permanent license (for the dog’s life). When completing the application, choose your “Term” (1 Year, 3 Year, or Permanent). Fees are:

1 Year License =$14.00, 3 Year License =$42.00 and Permanent License =$140.00. No Refunds Permitted.

Every owner of a kennel of dogs is also required to register annually with the county auditor by January 31 and must pay an application fee of $70.00. Ohio law provides that the penalty after January 31 is the amount equal to the registration fee for each type of license; therefore, the penalty would be $14.00 for regular licenses and $70.00 for kennel licenses in addition to the regular registration fee.

Persons acquiring dogs after January 31 have 30 days after the date of acquisition or the date that the dog reaches three months of age to register with the auditor’s office.

The preferred method of renewal is by mail or online . When mailing the application please include the license fee, dog information (as stated above), and a self-addressed stamped envelope for return of the license. If necessary, licenses can be purchased in person at the Wood County Auditor’s Office, 2nd floor of the county office building between 8:30 and 4:30 Monday thru Friday or at the Wood County Dog Shelter. Internet applications can be made at auditor.co.wood.oh.us and require an additional $2.15 processing fee per license which goes to the online firm processing the credit card purchase. Please do not send cash with your mail-in application. If you have questions regarding a dog license, please contact 419-354-9150.

The Wood County District Board of Health has adopted a regulation requiring that all dogs be immunized against rabies.

Mail applications to:

Matthew Oestreich

Wood County Auditor

One Courthouse Square

PO Box 368

Bowling Green, OH 43402