VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by_____________, Second by

__________.



III. New Legislation



RESOLUTION 04 – 2023 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION

FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL

YEAR 2023 Changes noted in red – Police only!



IV. Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and move to Committee of the Whole