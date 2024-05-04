Notice: Wood County Health Department Closed May 8 for Staff Training

Wood County Health Department Closed May 8 for Staff Training



On Wednesday, May 8 Wood County Health Department will be holding a professional development day, which means Wood County Health Department, Wood County Community Health Center and Wood County WIC office buildings will be closed. Consequently, our personnel will be unavailable for office meetings, phone conversations and emails. We apologize for any disruption this may cause.

Our offices will re-open for business as usual on Thursday, May 9 and we look forward to serving you then. Thank you for your understanding.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit woodcountyhealth.org.