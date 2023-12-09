Nourish Your Mind and Body with NAMI Wood County!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County will be hosting their NAMI Education Webinar Series on Monday, December 11th at 2PM with Spectrum Mental Health, a mental health agency in Bowling Green that specializing in providing care to under-served communities and offer quality care to individuals who may otherwise be unable or reluctant to access mental health care. Megan Keppler PMHNP, Brittany Pendleton PMHNP, and Stacey Molle ACNS-BC FNP PMHNP from Spectrum Mental Health Care will discuss the use of pronouns, inclusive language, and the services offered by Spectrum Mental Health Care. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/nami-education-series/ to register.

On Tuesday, December 12th, NAMI Wood County is hosting their monthly “Chip-In Day,” a volunteer opportunity for all members of the community. Hosted on the second Tuesday of each month from 11:00AM-3:00PM, volunteers will be able to assist NAMI Wood County staff in various projects throughout the office including (but not limited to) folding brochures, helping with mailings, office organizing, and more. To register, visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/volunteer-with-nami-wood-county/.

NAMI Wood County is hosting their “Nite Out with NAMI: Nourish to Flourish Cooking Class on Wednesday, December 13th from 3:00PM-5:00PM at their office: 1250 Ridgewood Drive, Bowling Green. Participants will have the opportunity to make their own healthy meal, and enjoy a presentation about the connection between the mind and the body, tips for healthy eating this holiday season, and gain information about accessing local food resources in the community. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/nite-out-nami to register for this FREE event!

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/volunteer-with-nami/ to fill out the volunteer application. For all questions pertaining to our programs, please e-mail [email protected] or call 419-352-0626.

Last but not least, don’t forget to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty!