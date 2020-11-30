November Board of Education Meeting News

by Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education met last Tuesday, November 24th in the NBHS auditeria. All board members and administrators were present.

Superintendent Ryan Delaney report:

Governor DeWine announced changes today at his briefing, related to Sports crowds. Stay tuned for details of what that might mean for winter sports.

The District has seen an increase in the number of students eating breakfast at the school.

He congratulated the Pre-school. “They received a step up, to “5”. No one ever gets that for a pre-school. Congratulations!”

NBHS Principal Chad Kaiser report:

Thank you to Hancock- Wood Electric for a $3000 grant to our PBIS program and thank you to Ms. Lauer for writing the grant. She did an awesome job!

Thank you once again to Mali Combs for painting the school. She painted Tiger heads outside the locker room. She is amazing!

Basketball, bowling, and wrestling season have started. Junior high girls played last night and did a great job. Tonight is senior night for girls basketball in their first game of the season.

Powell Elementary Principal Jonelle Semancik report:

Powell took down the high school in a coin challenge! Here’s to the champion’s trophy coming back to p Powell! Over $2000 was raised for Angel Tree.

In order to promote good mental health, each staff member will be given a bingo board. In order to mark off a box they must do one mental health task. When they get a “bingo” they will receive a prize.

Two of our intervention specialists were able to get Orton Gillingham training because of a grant Mr Stewart an Mr Delaney applied for and received. This is a multisensory intervention used to help students with phonics skills. I am happy to report we have already seen success with this

Thank you to Nicole Lang and Charlie Sherdt for putting together a Google Refresher Training for the staff. Staff members are able to submit questions that they have, and would want further information on how to do.

Other business from the meeting:

*Board member Marcy Byrd asked for the Improv group’s performance to be recognized. They recently presented a virtual program that wasn’t mentioned by any of the administrators. Byrd thanked Advisor Emily Meyerson, “for the group’s wonderful performance.”

*District Treasurer Steven Stewart gave a report of the 5 Year Forecast. He said Foundation money makes up 44% of the budget. Fifty-five percent of the District’s expenditures are for personnel. The district received payments of $250,000 from CSX and $125,000 from Northpointe. “This (forecast) is a fluid document. It will change, ” he said.

*Accepted the resignation of Krista Ducat, custodian

*Approved a classified contract to Abigail Spangenberg as guidance secretary.



*Approved a substitute contract for the following for the 2020- 2021 year:

Diane Wright, Katie Hyden, Zoe Beaupry

*Approve supplemental sports contracts:

Brandon Solly, Coed Head Bowling coach , Derek Ishmael, Head Wrestling coach, Justin Slaughterbeck, Wrestling coach volunteer

*Approved the request from the North Baltimore Public Library to reappoint Dr. Ralph H Wolfe to the North Baltimore Library Board of Trustees.

*Accepted a donation of proceeds received from the crops harvested on the district property of $9896.67 for the 2020 growing season

The December board meeting is scheduled for December 15 at 6:00 PM at the middle school high school new sentence the holiday break

The holiday break is December 21 through January 1st. School resumes on January 4th.

The January organizational meeting will be held on Monday, January 11th at 5:30 PM with the regular January meeting to follow at 6:00 PM.

The board moved to executive session for specialized details of security. No further action to be taken.