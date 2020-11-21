Now Available: Wood Co. Museum Ornaments

We’re hosting the perfect event for staying in. You won’t want to miss it! This is a great opportunity to do some Christmas shopping, and support your local museum!



2020 Virtual Gala Fundraiser

December 3-10, 2020

http://WWW.32AUCTIONS.COM/ WCMGALA2020

SILENT AUCTION LINK: Perrysburg Package: Includes Fort Meigs Gift Package, The Flying Joe Mug & Gift Card, and a Cave Rental from The Salt Cave of Perrysburg

Metal Print of BGSU Doyt Perry Stadium, donated by Toledo Aerial Media (TAM)

Vintage Guitar: Airline Harmony S-67-CF Acoustic 36′ & Led Zeppelin LP Rock Clock (not pictured), Donated by Bob Sadowy & Heights Guitars

Findlay Brewing Co Package, Donated by Findlay Brewing Co & Beer donated by Anonymous 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Wood County Museum so that we can continue to offer award-winning exhibits and educational opportunities to you. While this isn’t the way we wanted to celebrate the Gala Fundraiser this year, we hope you will enjoy the virtual silent auction, and join us again in 2021!



Due to COVID-19 the Wood County Museum decided, for the safety of our community, to cancel our in-person Gala fundraiser.

Instead, we are asking for your support virtually. This includes an opportunity to make a financial donation directly to the society and participate in an online auction.



The Gala is the Wood County Historical Society’s largest fundraising event. Loss of revenue impacts daily operations including educational programs, installation of new exhibits, collections management, and other museum events.



Your support ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Please help us reach our goal to raise $15,000 by becoming an event sponsor, purchasing a non-event ticket, and by participating in the auction.