Nutrition In A Nutshell

(NAPSI)—Imagine this: consuming a few small bites a day can help you manage your weight and reduce your risk of diabetes, gallstones, heart disease and cancer. It’s not some new miracle drug, it’s that long-time favorite of kids and adults alike—the peanut.

Large population studies show that small amounts of peanuts and peanut butter in your daily diet can help reduce the chances of developing a chronic disease. Peanuts are a superfood because just a small handful delivers 19 vitamins and minerals that contribute to your overall good health.

Here’s more good news. Peanuts are both tasty and versatile and you can enjoy them in a variety of delicious dishes that are easy enough to make any day but special enough for the holidays, such as this one:

Peanut Butter Sweet Potato Casserole with Peanut Streusel Topping

Prep time: 25

Cook time: 1 hour 30 mins

Total: 1 hour 55 minutes

Servings: 10

For the sweet potatoes:

3 pounds sweet potatoes

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

¾ cup low fat milk

¼ cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup peanut flour or powder

For the topping:

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 cup finely chopped roasted, salted peanuts

Preheat the oven to 425°F and wash the sweet potatoes. Lightly prick the skin of each potato with a fork and place it on a baking sheet. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are tender and cooked through. Allow to cool then peel.

Preheat the oven to 350°F and lightly spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Place the peeled sweet potatoes in a large bowl and mash well. Add the sugar, vanilla, eggs, milk, peanut butter, and peanut flour/powder and mix until smooth. Spread evenly into the prepared baking dish.

To make the streusel, combine the melted peanut butter, brown sugar, and all-purpose flour in a small bowl. Press the mixture together using the back of a spoon. Keep pressing and mixing until the mixture is combined and crumbly. Add the peanuts and mix well. Sprinkle the topping over the sweet potato filling and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the center is mostly set. Serve hot.

Per Serving: 363 calories, 10.7 g fat, 2.1 g saturated fat, 38 mg cholesterol, 141 mg sodium, 60 g carbohydrate, 7.7 g fiber, 18.1 g sugar, 10.6 g protein, 65% vitamin D, 5% calcium, 12% iron, 27% potassium.

