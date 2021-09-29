Nutritious Fall Meals

(Family Features) With a return to busy fall routines, it can be challenging for many families to find the time to sit down at the table for nutritious meals.

Adding an option like Florida Orange Juice to your family’s routine can help fuel them throughout the day. Whether drinking it on its own or by adding it to recipes like Grilled Turkey Club with Orange Juice-Infused Aioli or Orange Cream Smoothies, you can feel good about incorporating a beverage with essential vitamins and minerals, nutrients for immune system support and no added sugars.

Diet and nutritional benefits: Both nutritious and delicious, drinking 100% orange juice can increase fruit intake as well as provide key nutrients including vitamin C, potassium, folate, thiamin and magnesium, as well as vitamin D and calcium in fortified juice. Research has found children whose diets include orange juice tend to have healthier diets and higher levels of physical activity compared to those whose do not. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends limiting 100% fruit juice to no more than 4-6 ounces daily for children ages 2-6 and no more than 8 ounces for children ages 7 and older.

Immune support: 100% orange juice can help support the immune system by providing a variety of vitamins and minerals. For example, an 8-ounce glass of 100% orange juice is an excellent source of vitamin C, which helps protect cells and promote the production and function of immune cells. An 8-ounce serving of fortified 100% orange juice is a good source of vitamin D, which plays an important role in regulating immune response to help fight off bacteria and viruses that get into the body. Additionally, 100% orange juice has many beneficial plant compounds, flavonoids and colorful carotenoids, which work to support the immune system by fighting inflammation and helping cells communicate with each other.

No added sugar: Unlike many foods and beverages that contain added sugars, the natural sugar in 100% orange juice comes with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. In fact, a study published in “Frontiers in Nutrition” found children and adults who consumed 100% orange juice had lower intakes of added sugar compared to those who did not.

“Today, children are consuming fewer fruits and vegetables and missing out on key vitamins and minerals,” said Dr. Rosa Walsh, scientific research director at the Florida Department of Citrus. “Many children have inadequate intake of folate, riboflavin, thiamin, vitamin C, vitamin D, potassium, iron and zinc. This doesn’t have to be the case. A glass of 100% orange juice is a convenient option, according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, that counts toward fruit intake and one I know children love. Parents should make sure to look for 100% orange juice on the container. This ensures you are serving a nutrient-dense beverage with no added sugar.”

Grilled Turkey Club with Orange Juice-Infused Aioli

Orange Juice-Infused Aioli:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup Florida Orange Juice

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 cloves garlic, grated

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Turkey Club:

8 slices multi-grain bread

1 cup watercress

8 ounces thinly sliced smoked turkey

4 slices provolone cheese

nonstick cooking spray

To make aioli: In small bowl, whisk mayonnaise, orange juice, parsley, garlic and Dijon mustard. To make turkey club: Spread 2-3 teaspoons aioli on four bread slices. Spread watercress on top of aioli. Top watercress with turkey, cheese and remaining bread slices. Spray grill pan, electric skillet or cast-iron skillet with nonstick cooking spray and warm over medium heat. When pan is hot, add sandwiches, cheese side down, and cook until bread is golden brown and cheese has melted, about 4 minutes. Gently flip and cook 2-3 minutes, or until bread is golden brown. Serve with remaining aioli as dipping sauce.



Orange Cream Smoothies

1 1/2 cups Florida Orange Juice

2 cups ice

6 ounces non-fat vanilla Greek yogurt

1/2 cup vanilla almond or soy milk

In blender on medium speed, blend orange juice, ice, Greek yogurt and vanilla almond or soy milk until smooth and creamy. Pour into two tall glasses.



