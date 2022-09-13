NW Water Sewer District: Elizabeth Wick Joins Board of Trustees

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – Elizabeth Wick is now a member of The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s (The District) Board of Trustees. She fills the vacant position of retired member John Cheney. Elizabeth was named to the Board of Trustees by Wood County Commissioners earlier this month and took her oath during the board meeting on Thursday, September 8. Her term expires in December 2025.

Elizabeth is a Senior Engineer in the Compliance Services section of EnviroScience. She recently retired from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Northwest District Office after 33 years of service. Elizabeth has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toledo. She is a registered Professional Engineer and a Class III certified wastewater operator in the state of Ohio. Elizabeth resides in Wood County and is active in church and volunteer activities.

The District’s Board consists of ten local individuals who provide operations and policy governance. The board represents our service area and consists of three seats appointed by municipalities that are members of The District, three seats appointed by District member townships, three seats appointed by the Wood County Commissioners, and one seat appointed by the Henry County Commissioners.