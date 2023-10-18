NWCC Cross Country Championships Held at NBHS Facilities

This past Saturday, North Baltimore played host to the NWCC cross country championships. In the 1st race, the Varsity girls were led by Attlee Rowlinson’s 6th placed finish (25:25) earning 1st Team All League Honors. Lindsay Crouse finished 12th (28:13) to earn 2nd Team honors. Ariana Melendez finished 15th, running a career record with a time of 28:37.

In the Varsity boys race, the Tigers finished 7th overall. They were led by Daniel Hinkle’s 22nd place finish in a time of 20:48. Andy Burleson finished 28th, running a career record time of 21:41. Closely behind was Jesse Vanlerberg finishing 29th in a time of 21:50. Jerimiyah Horner continued his consistent running finishing in a time of 22:25, his 3rd best time of the year. Kyle Green finished 41st to complete the scoring in a time of 26:43.

After winning the Fostoria Invite last Saturday, the JH girls team entered the race with the only full team. The Tigers would win the race by default, if they all crossed the finish line. This didn’t stop the Tigers from being motivated as they put on a dominating performance. Rylee Fennell won the race in a time of 13:19, making her the 3rd fastest JH girl of all time at NB. Pushing her to the finish line was teammate Ady Reynolds, finishing 2nd in a time of 13:21, making her the 4th fastest of all time. Maddie Stufft finished the race in 4th place with a time of 13:53, making her the 11th fastest of all time for NB. The Tigers continued to take podium spots as Evelyn Thompson finished 6th with a career record time of 15:13 and Leah Trout regained 7th place back once entering the track and sprinted to a career record of 15:31.

The JH boys continued the success as Camden McCartney and Garrett Williams earned a trip to the podium, finishing 5th and 7th respectively.

Camden ran a career record time of 12:54, earning him the 12th fastest all time for JH boys. Garrett Williams ran another impressive time of 13:13. Rhys Williams and Levi Vanlerberg both finished in the top 10 and ran career records. Rhys finished 9th with a 14:10 and Levi finished 10th with an impressive 14:14, exactly 5 minutes faster than his best time as a 7th grader, now that is an improvement. No doubt that it was a great day for the Cross Country teams. The Varsity teams will be running at Districts this Saturday at Owens in Findlay, starting at 9am with the girls.

