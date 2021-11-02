North Baltimore, Ohio

NWCC Welcomes North Baltimore

 

NORTH BALTIMORE TO JOIN NWCC

The Northwest Central Conference (NWCC) is pleased to announce that North Baltimore Schools will be joining the NWCC as a full member beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

North Baltimore voted to leave the Blanchard Valley Conference on October 26th and was formally granted release from the BVC after the 2022-2023 School year on November 2nd League Commissioner Aaron Matthews issued the following statement, “We are very excited to welcome North Baltimore to the NWCC. All but one school has a current scheduling agreement with North Baltimore in various sports. Both North Baltimore and Cory-Rawson will come in at the same time and make for a seamless transition in all forms moving forward.”

North Baltimore becomes the second BVC school to join the NWCC in 2023 as Cory-Rawson voted to leave the BVC for the NWCC during the 2020-2021 School Year.

For more information on the Northwest Central Conference (NWCC), please visit nwccsports.com

Member schools websites:

Crestline (Football Only)
Elgin
Hardin Northern
Perry
Ridgedale
Ridgemont
Temple Christian
Upper Scioto Valley
Waynesfield-Goshen

