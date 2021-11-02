NWCC Welcomes North Baltimore

NORTH BALTIMORE TO JOIN NWCC

The Northwest Central Conference (NWCC) is pleased to announce that North Baltimore Schools will be joining the NWCC as a full member beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

North Baltimore voted to leave the Blanchard Valley Conference on October 26th and was formally granted release from the BVC after the 2022-2023 School year on November 2nd League Commissioner Aaron Matthews issued the following statement, “We are very excited to welcome North Baltimore to the NWCC. All but one school has a current scheduling agreement with North Baltimore in various sports. Both North Baltimore and Cory-Rawson will come in at the same time and make for a seamless transition in all forms moving forward.”

North Baltimore becomes the second BVC school to join the NWCC in 2023 as Cory-Rawson voted to leave the BVC for the NWCC during the 2020-2021 School Year.

For more information on the Northwest Central Conference (NWCC), please visit nwccsports.com

Member schools websites:

Crestline (Football Only)

Elgin

Hardin Northern

Perry

Ridgedale

Ridgemont

Temple Christian

Upper Scioto Valley

Waynesfield-Goshen