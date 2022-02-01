NWS Cleveland:

Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Hancock-Seneca-
Including the cities of Toledo, Bowling Green, Perrysburg,
Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, Genoa, Fremont, Bellevue, Clyde,
Findlay, Tiffin, and Fostoria
459 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
16 inches.
* WHERE…Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Hancock and Seneca
counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow expected Wednesday afternoon
through Thursday. Snowfall rates may exceed one inch per hour at
times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.