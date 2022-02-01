NWS Cleveland:

Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Hancock-Seneca-

Including the cities of Toledo, Bowling Green, Perrysburg,

Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, Genoa, Fremont, Bellevue, Clyde,

Findlay, Tiffin, and Fostoria

459 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022



…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY…



* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

16 inches.



* WHERE…Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Hancock and Seneca

counties.



* WHEN…From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Friday.



* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow expected Wednesday afternoon

through Thursday. Snowfall rates may exceed one inch per hour at

times.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.



The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.