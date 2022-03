CANCELED > NWS Severe T-Storm Watch

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES



IN NORTHWEST OHIO



HANCOCK LUCAS OTTAWA SANDUSKY SENECA WOOD WYANDOT



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELLEVUE, BOWLING GREEN, BUCYRUS,

CARDINGTON, CAREY, CLYDE, CRESTLINE, FINDLAY, FOSTORIA, FREMONT,

GALION, GENOA, HURON, MANSFIELD, MARION, MOUNT GILEAD,

MOUNT VERNON, NORWALK, OAK HARBOR, PERRYSBURG, PORT CLINTON,

SANDUSKY, TIFFIN, TOLEDO, UPPER SANDUSKY, AND WILLARD.