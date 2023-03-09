NWS: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 PM EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Hancock and Seneca counties.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of moderate snow with rates in
excess of 0.5 inches per hour is expected between 2 AM and 8 AM
Friday. This can lead to slushy and slick road conditions for
the morning commute. Road conditions will significantly improve
by midday as snow tapers and temperatures warm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
North Baltimore, Ohio
March 9, 2023 9:05 pm
NEW # > 419-619-7318
Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365