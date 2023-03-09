NWS: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST FRIDAY…



* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.



* WHERE…Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Hancock and Seneca counties.



* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Friday.



* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of moderate snow with rates in

excess of 0.5 inches per hour is expected between 2 AM and 8 AM

Friday. This can lead to slushy and slick road conditions for

the morning commute. Road conditions will significantly improve

by midday as snow tapers and temperatures warm.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



Slow down and use caution while traveling.



The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.