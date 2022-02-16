NWS: Winter Weather Advisory

From the National Weather Service:
OHZ003-006>009-017>019-027-028-170330-
/O.NEW.KCLE.WW.Y.0014.220217T1800Z-220218T0600Z/
Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Wyandot-
Crawford-
Including the cities of Toledo, Bowling Green, Perrysburg,
Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, Genoa, Fremont, Bellevue, Clyde,
Sandusky, Huron, Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Norwalk, Willard,
Upper Sandusky, Carey, Bucyrus, Galion, and Crestline
218 PM EST Wed Feb 16 2022
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM
EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Ohio.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will begin as rain early
Thursday afternoon, changing over to freezing rain, sleet, and
then snow by late Thursday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
