NWS: Winter Weather Advisory

From the National Weather Service:

Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Wyandot-

Crawford-

Including the cities of Toledo, Bowling Green, Perrysburg,

Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, Genoa, Fremont, Bellevue, Clyde,

Sandusky, Huron, Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Norwalk, Willard,

Upper Sandusky, Carey, Bucyrus, Galion, and Crestline

218 PM EST Wed Feb 16 2022



…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM

EST FRIDAY…



* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.



* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Ohio.



* WHEN…From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM EST Friday.



* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will begin as rain early

Thursday afternoon, changing over to freezing rain, sleet, and

then snow by late Thursday evening.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



Slow down and use caution while traveling.



The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.