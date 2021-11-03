NWSD “The District” November Important Dates & Updates

Northwestern Water and Sewer District

November Important Dates



BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s (The District) Board of Trustees has rescheduled the dates of the regular board meetings originally for Thursday, November 11 and on Thursday, November 25 to Thursday, November 4 and Thursday, November 18 at 7:30 a.m., at the offices of The District, 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, Ohio. This change is necessary due to conflicts on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. Additionally, The District offices will be closed on the following holidays:

Thursday, November 11, Veterans Day

Thursday, November 25, Thanksgiving Day

Friday, November 26, the day after Thanksgiving

For more information go to NWWSD.org.

District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area.

Center Township: County Home Waterline Replacement Project

Waterline work impacting traffic on County Home Road, north of Kramer Road, has been delayed until further notice. Additional road restrictions will be announced. Project investment: $358,000.

Cygnet and Jerry City: Pump Station Project

Through November, lane, shoulder, and sidewalk restrictions are possible in the Village of Cygnet, along Front Street, Washington Street, and Union Street, and in Jerry City on Main Street and Leffler Street for pump station work. Project complete: December. Project investment: $578,000.

Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.