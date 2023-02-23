North Baltimore, Ohio

February 23, 2023 10:44 am

NWWSD Board Meetings Dates Updated

Northwestern Water and Sewer District
Board of Trustees Meeting Schedule Update


BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Board of Trustees of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District has updated its meeting schedule for February and March. The meetings will be held at The District’s Board Room at 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402, starting at 7:30 a.m. on the following dates:

  • Thursday, March 2 (rescheduled from February 23)
  • Thursday, March 16 (rescheduled from March 9)
  • Thursday, March 30 (rescheduled from March 23)

The regular meeting schedule on the second and fourth Thursday of each month will resume April 13.

