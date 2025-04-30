NWWSD Update: Dunbridge Road Water/Sewer Installation Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio—The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announces the following update to the SR 582/Dunbridge water and sewer project in Middleton and Center townships. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined. All work is weather permitting.





Middleton and Center Township: Dunbridge/SR 582 Water and Sewer Project *UPDATE*

On Wednesday, April 30 through Friday May 2, Dunbridge Road, from SR 582 to Elm Street, will be closed for bore pit installation. The closure of Dunbridge Road from SR 582 to S. Chestnut Street will be announced. SR 582 at Dunbridge Road will remain open. Local traffic is maintained. Through December, road closures and shoulder restrictions are possible in Dunbridge and along Dunbridge Road from SR 582 to Poe Road for sewer work. Additionally, intermittent lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on SR 582 between SR 25 and Dunbridge Road for water and sewer line installation. Project investment: $13.1 million. Project complete: December 2025.