North Baltimore, Ohio

March 3, 2024 8:16 am

NWWSD: Weston Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the start of construction to identify water service line material for multiple Wood County public water systems. Prime contractor Kyle Sherman Excavating will begin work in Weston.  The project is being funded through an agreement with the Wood County Commissioners using a federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant. 

Weston: Water Service Line Identification

Effective, Monday, March 4 through May, lane restrictions are possible throughout the Village of Weston for excavation to identify water service lines.  Notice will be provided to customers prior to excavation.  Project investment:  $746,000.  Project complete: July.

 

