NWWSD: You Can Pay On-line

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) is encouraging customers to pay online or drop off payments to avoid late charges for their water and sewer bills. The District has noticed an increase in delays for mail deliveries due to increased mail volumes prior to the holidays.

To avoid a delay in receiving your bill from The District, you can sign up for electronic billing to receive email or text alerts when your bill is has been processed. Please visit our website at NWWSD.ORG to sign up for this service.

PAYMENT OPTIONS

Besides mailing your payment, The District offers a variety of convenient ways to pay:

Credit Card: Customers who choose to pay via credit card enjoy the convenience. The District has always offered this service to our customers for FREE. Please visit our website at NWWSD.ORG and choose “Pay Your Bill” in the upper right corner to pay electronically. Auto-Pay: Some customers choose to set up recurring payments so your bill is automatically paid every month from a checking or savings account. Many prefer this method, because your bill will be paid automatically on the due date. Phone: You can also pay using our 24/7/365 automated phone payment service, just dial 419-354-9090 Option 8. Please have your District account number and your credit or debit card numbers available. Customers can also pay via electronic check using this method. Payment Drop Box: Located at 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, Ohio. The District has a drop box in the parking lot.

IF YOU HAVE RECEIVED A NOTICE OF LATE PAYMENT

While our office remains closed to the public, we encourage customers to call us at 419-354-9090 Option 2 to discuss billing questions or concerns with our customer service staff. Regular business hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The District understands that some customers are experiencing financial hardships caused by the pandemic. Please contact us to discuss your account with a representative. Assistance may be available for some customers through The District/Salvation Army’s Pay It Forward Program. Contact 419-352-5918 to see if you qualify for assistance. For more information on this and our billing options go to NWWSD.ORG.