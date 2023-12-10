William E. Sanford, 76 of Findlay passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023. He was born on April 19, 1947 to the late Ernest and Rena (Matthews) Sanford. Mr. Sanford was a truck driver, driving for many local companies. He was also the owner of Bill’s lawn mower repair. He is survived by his daughters; Amy (Howard Blair and Sirena Ann both of Findlay and grandchildren; Misty, Lane, Uriah, Zoe. Bill was preceded in death by two sisters; Penny Nichols, Cathy Jordan and a granddaughter, Zena.





He enjoyed woodworking, camping, skiing, motorcycles and square dancing.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 PM at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM am on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with pastor Terry McBeath officiating. Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery, east of Findlay. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.