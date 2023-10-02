October at the Wood County Museum





Wood County Museum Grand Re-Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Date: October 19, 2023

Time: 3:30PM (Ribbon Cutting) 3:45PM-6:00PM (Open House)

Location: 13660 County Home Rd. Bowling Green, OH 43402

FREE EVENT • Light refreshments will be served



Please RSVP to [email protected] or by calling 419-352-0967. The Wood County Museum has partnered with Callan Photography and Fundraiser to bring you Fall mini photo sessions. Have your photos taken at the BEAUTIFUL Wood County Museum Park, and help raise money at the same time! These photos will take place with the beautiful fall colors, and are perfect for any kind of session: Family, couples, maternity, or just a fun time with your best friend. 15 minute sessions are the perfect length for those little ones, and Callan works hard to make each session fun, relaxed and exciting for the whole family. After your session is done, you can explore the museum and the beautiful grounds! You must reserve a session to get your photos taken. Sessions can be booked at: https://book.usesession. com/s/VXopjij8Z Part of each session cost is donated back to the Wood County Historical Society. October 14, 2023

$100 Session price includes: 10 Digital images- professionally edited

Online gallery

Print Release

Session Prep Guide

Donation to Wood County Historical Society Book Photo Sessions Now! OCTOBER TEA & TALK SERIES

OCTOBER 26 • 2:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

Reservations required by October 22, 2023

LIMITED SEATS REMAIN!



The Wood County Museum welcomes Dr. Melissa Miller from Bowling Green State University, to be the speaker for the upcoming Tea & Talk Series on October 26th, 2:00PM, at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.



The October tea is titled “Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics” and is a discussion about the history marking the electoral achievements of Democratic and Republican women who have broken electoral barriers in Ohio. Greeted with skepticism by voters beginning in the 1960s, each trailblazer overcame obstacles and sometimes hostility to get elected. Featured trailblazers include the first woman Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, the first African American woman lieutenant governor in all 50 states, and the longest-serving woman in the US House of Representatives.



Once again, the Museum is partnering with The Summer Kitchen. The featured tea selection is called Orange Cinnamon & Honey: Captures the taste of honey and the character of new season Florida oranges with fresh cinnamon.



Reservations and payment need completed by Sunday, October 22nd. There are two methods for payment. Either call 419-352-0967 and museum staff can assist or visit woodcountyhistory.org to pay online. Admission includes tea and light refreshments by local caterer So Many Somethings out of Perrysburg, Ohio, and program. Member pricing is $25, while non-member and special diet meals (gluten free or vegan) are $30. All ticket sales are final. Tickets are non-transferrable and non-refundable.



This program is part of the 2023 Tea & Talk series hosted by the Wood County Museum. A complete list of teas and other programs can be found at woodcountyhistory.org Buy Tea Tickets HERE! Purchase Turkeys Now! German-American Day Program

October 11, 2023 • 7:00PM

Wood County Museum A brief introductory program will be given by retired BGSU professor, Geoff Howes, on the topic of Bowling Green’s 1889 German Language newspaper, “Die Post” followed by a “Story Slam.” The “Story Slam” format will allow guests 5 Minutes to share their own stories about any topic related to their German American heritage, genealogy, or German experiences.

Discussions led by Dr. Geoff Howes, BGSU retired, and Michael McMaster, Wood County Museum Education Coordinator.



Enjoy German food and fellowship after the event.



Please make your reservations by using our website or calling the museum at 419-352-0967.

Suggested Donation: $5 RSVP TODAY! *THIS IS EVENT IS AT THE NORTH BALTIMORE PUBLIC LIBRARY* *THIS IS EVENT IS AT THE LIBERTY CENTER PUBLIC LIBRARY* Not yet a member? Join today and support YOUR local museum! Member benefits: Free Museum Admission, Admission discounts on teas and other programs, Invitations to member-only events, Chanticleer quarterly newsletter, 10% off Gift Shop items, Satisfaction of supporting the educational programs and preservation efforts of the Society. JOIN TODAY!