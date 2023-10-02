October at the Wood County Museum

The Wood County Museum has partnered with Callan Photography and Fundraiser to bring you Fall mini photo sessions.
Have your photos taken at the BEAUTIFUL Wood County Museum Park, and help raise money at the same time! These photos will take place with the beautiful fall colors, and are perfect for any kind of session: Family, couples, maternity, or just a fun time with your best friend.
15 minute sessions are the perfect length for those little ones, and Callan works hard to make each session fun, relaxed and exciting for the whole family. After your session is done, you can explore the museum and the beautiful grounds!
You must reserve a session to get your photos taken.
Sessions can be booked at: https://book.usesession.com/s/VXopjij8Z
Part of each session cost is donated back to the Wood County Historical Society.
October 14, 2023
$100 Session price includes:
10 Digital images- professionally edited
Online gallery
Print Release
Session Prep Guide
Donation to Wood County Historical Society