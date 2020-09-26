October at the Wood County Museum



German-American Day

October 7th 7:00 PM-9:00 PM

On Wednesday, October 7th, 2020, from 7-9PM, the Wood County Museum is holding its 17th annual German-American Day program. This year’s topic is, “German Genes? How Deutsch is your DNA?” Have you ever taken DNA test to determine your heritage? Have the results, whether confirming or denying your German heritage, affected your sense of German or German-American identity? If so, please RSVP to attend this year’s German-American Day and share your story. Each registered participant will be give time to tell their story about their German heritage, or lack thereof.



Due to state and county Covid restrictions, this event is limited to the first 15 registered guests. If you wish to attend, please call the Wood County Museum at 419-352-0967 and RSVP with your name, the number of guests attending, and your phone number. A $10 donation for non-members, and a $5 donation for members is requested. The museum will remain open the night of German-American Day until 9PM for registered guests. Masks are required at all times in the building.



Brought to you by the Wood County Historical Society with support from Melissa Krieger and Larry & Fran Weiss.



Support has been provided by Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the federal CARES Act of 2020.



The Wood County Museum is open for self-guided tours Monday through Friday from 10-4, and Saturday and Sunday from 1-4. Please visit your Wood County Museum’s website at woodcountyhistory.org or follow us on Facebook & Instagram at Wood County Museum.