October at the Wood County Museum

UPCOMING FALL EVENTS

The Wood County Museum will be opening a new permanent exhibit, The Mary & Carl Bach Story, on October 1, 2020.
“The Mary & Carl Bach Story”
Exhibit opens: October 1, 2020

The Wood County Museum will be opening a new permanent exhibit, The Mary & Carl Bach Story, on October 1, 2020.

This exhibit confronts the folklore surrounding the most recognized object in the museum’s collection – Mary’s fingers. Human remains exhibited in unnatural circumstances can be emotionally concerning while inexplicably fascinating to visitors, but there is more to the story. This exhibit contextualizes how Carl & Mary met, what led to the murder, and what the trial transcripts reveal.

A grand opening celebration & open house for the exhibit will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM. A ribbon cutting, courtesy of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 4:00 PM on the museum lawn.

THIS IS EVENT IS FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, The Cocoon will display “The Wood County Clothesline Project” on the Museum front lawn.

Visitors will be expected to wear a facemask or covering and respect a six-foot distance from other visitors. The 30,000 square-foot museum building provides ample room for social distancing. RSVP’s appreciated, send to marketing@woodcountyhistory.org

This exhibit was made possible with support from Anonymous, Mike & Terri Marsh, Alicia’s Voice, The Cocoon, Wood County ADAMHS Board & NAMI, Doug & Sandy Kerr, Kelli Kling, Melissa Krieger, Michael Sibbersen, Elizabeth Geer, Michael Penrod, Patricia Limes, Corey & Jodi Speweik, and the Wood County Historical Society. Support has been provided by Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the federal CARES Act of 2020.

Continued support of quality and innovative programs, like this exhibit, can be made by visiting the museum’s website at woodcountyhistory.org

German-American Day
October 7th 7:00 PM-9:00 PM

On Wednesday, October 7th, 2020, from 7-9PM, the Wood County Museum is holding its 17th annual German-American Day program.  This year’s topic is, “German Genes?  How Deutsch is your DNA?”  Have you ever taken DNA test to determine your heritage?  Have the results, whether confirming or denying your German heritage, affected your sense of German or German-American identity?  If so, please RSVP to attend this year’s German-American Day and share your story.  Each registered participant will be give time to tell their story about their German heritage, or lack thereof. 
 
Due to state and county Covid restrictions, this event is limited to the first 15 registered guests.  If you wish to attend, please call the Wood County Museum at 419-352-0967 and RSVP with your name, the number of guests attending, and your phone number.  A $10 donation for non-members, and a $5 donation for members is requested.  The museum will remain open the night of German-American Day until 9PM for registered guests.  Masks are required at all times in the building.

Brought to you by the Wood County Historical Society with support from Melissa Krieger and Larry & Fran Weiss.

Support has been provided by Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the federal CARES Act of 2020.
 
The Wood County Museum is open for self-guided tours Monday through Friday from 10-4, and Saturday and Sunday from 1-4.  Please visit your Wood County Museum’s website at woodcountyhistory.org or follow us on Facebook & Instagram at Wood County Museum.

MUSEUM MEMBERSHIP MEANS MORE

Not yet a member? Join today and support YOUR local museum!

Member benefits: Free Museum Admission, Admission discounts on teas and other programs, Invitations to member-only events, Chanticleer quarterly newsletter, 10% off Gift Shop items, Satisfaction of supporting the educational programs and preservation efforts of the Society.

Join Today!
Support has been provided by Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the federal CARES Act of 2020

