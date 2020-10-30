October Board of Education Meeting-Part 2

By Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education met Tuesday October 27, 2020 to conduct their monthly business, as well as to update the community of the District’s plan for continuing on with the school year, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is a link to an already published story related to the District’s current hybrid learning plan, which is staying in place as is, for now. Also included is a mention of the Board’s agreement to accept an offer to purchase the old vacant NBHS property. Read it here: https://www.thenbxpress.com/school-board-meeting-highlights-part-1/

In other Board news:

Superintendent Ryan Delaney:

Bus enrollment- average of only 14-17 kids. Many students being dropped off by someone or doing on-line school.

Currently (Week of 10/26/2020) 2 Students who have tested positive for Covid-19 and 5 students in Self-Quarantine. Staff: 0 tested Positive and 1 in Self-Quarantine.

7 trees were recently planted on School Property

The School District Renewal Levy is on the ballot for November 3.

Powell Principal- Mrs. Semancik:

NBHS Principal- Mr. Kaiser:

The Board Also:

Approved the Annual District Spending Plan and Forecast for FY21 as presented





Recognized the following organized groups that function for the purpose of giving support to the official programs in the schools: Powell PTA, NB Sports Boosters, NB Band and Choir Boosters

Authorized the purchase of an 84 passenger bus, using the grant obtained to reduce the cost to nearly 50% off (~$40,000+ instead of ~$80,000+)

Approved 10 sports related supplemental contracts for the 2020-2021 school year, plus 2 volunteers- Joey Hagemyer-Head Varsity Boys Basketball, Cody Pelton-Head Varsity Girls Basketball, Humpy Flores-HS Assistant Boys Basketball, Nick Brossia-HS Assistant Girls Basketball, Clinton Ebright-Freshman Girls Basketball, Sean Watson-Freshman Boys Basketball, Chase Nichols-MS Boys Basketball, Gabe De Los Reyes-MS Boys Basketball, Bradlee Rowlinson-MS Girls Basketball, Troy Trumbull-MS Girls Basketball, Julian Hagemyer-Boys Basketball