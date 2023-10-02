October Newsletter Troop 315

Attention

Jesse V. is finally going before the Eagle board. wish him luck

October is always busy for our troop. Fundraisers, start of school , band. cross country, etc./ Just a lot going on. October allows us to replenish funds spend during the rest of the year and we need parents to help with the upcoming events. Please let me know which ones you can help with. I need adults for both parking lots, So far, Frank Boes, Joe White, Boden’s mom , are helping at Apple butter, Soccer tournament in Van Buren still needs help.

October 1

Meat Stick fundraiser starts we will pass out the order forms at meeting Sunday. 1st order will be put in in 2 weeks and collected the weekend of camporee/ Greg Julien has joined our committee and will be handling our orders this year.,

Soccer Tournament October 7

We will meet at the scout house at 6:30am and spend the day parking cars. We could use 3 scout families for morning shift and 3 for afternoon.

We need an adult to help run each shift. Scouts need to be 12 or older due to the safety of parking cars and a lot of drivers don’t pay attention at these events.

6:30am to 11:00am

11:00am to 3:00pm

Apple Butter fest October 8

A very fast paced fundraiser parking cars. We do have the scout families spend all day at this one but will get lunch breaks and time to spend at the festival. There are 2 parking lots we are in charge of and need 5 to 6 scouts at each totaling 10-12 scouts with adults needed. Scouts need to be at the scout house at 6:20am since they close Grand Rapids at 7:00am. Scouts need to be 12 or older due to the safety of parking cars and a lot of drivers don’t pay attention at these events.

Fall Camporee in N.B.

For all Wood District scouts and Cubs October 13-15 . Troop 315 is hosting a Frontiersman Camporee with program designed to teach Cub and Scout aged youth. We will camp at Village park . Ax throwing, Rope making, Tanning and hides , Early American wartime encampment and other attractions. Scouts can arrive at 5:30pm at the village park. Look for our trailer. This camp has volunteers signed up to help but if you’d like to assist, we can use extra hands. The boys have come up with a menu so here is the grocery list. Please pick an item to bring.

Friday Supper Cold cut subs / Chips

Saturday Breakfast Mountain Man

Saturday Lunch Hot Dogs w chips. (We also feed cub scouts from our pack)

Sunday Supper HOBO Stew

Sunday Breakfast Doughnuts choco milk

Grocery List

2 12 pk hamburger buns

2 lbs ham

2 lbs turkey

1 head lettuce / 2 tomatoes

24 ct sliced cheese

2 bags asst chips

3 more assorted bag chips for Saturday

2 dz eggs

2 big bags tater tots

1 family bag cheddar cheese

3 onions

3 Eckrich smoked sausages – 2 for stew

5 pks hot dogs

5 pks hot dog buns

4 bags little Debbie doughnuts

4 gal choco milk

Stew mixins (BOES)

Scouting for Food October 21

Saturday morning at 10:30am . Scouts a few parents with trucks roam the town collecting food for out pantry at Bridge Church. We will need 2 to 4 families to helps with scouts

October 22 Meat Stick sales begin

we will start selling meat sticks. I will have a starter order and will re supply as needed. Forms will be handed out at the meeting that Sunday. This will run til December 17 for final orders.

October 28 Halloween Parade and Cub Scare

Meet at park at 6:30pm for line up in costume, Parade ends at Firehouse with Doug nuts and Cider. We then will hang out at scout house and await the call from cubs going to cemetery for a little fun .

Looking forward – – –

The scouts asked to go to Q-zar and Reset Pizza on November 18. There is a card shop next door, cost should be around $20.00. This is in addition to the bowling party we do after Thanksgiving.

“I have over and over again explained that the purpose of the Boy Scout and Girl Guide Movement is to build men and women as citizens endowed with the three H’s namely, Health, Happiness and Helpfulness. The man or woman who succeeds in developing these three attributes has secured the main steps to success in this Life.“

– Lord Robert Baden-Powell