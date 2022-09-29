October Programs with the Wood County Park District

Heritage Farm Fest

Saturday, October 1; 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Visit the Farm for a day of Depression-era farming demonstrations, music, games, wagon rides, and food grown on the Farm! Join us in celebrating what we’ve accomplished this year, and looking to the future of representing the past! No registration is needed. This event is free and open to all.

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesday, October 4; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Volunteer with us! Get started at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Planting Natives

Thursday, October 6; 9:30 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Volunteer with us! Get started at wcparks.org/volunteer. Join us in our quest to restore the natural ecosystem by helping plant native plants grown in the Park District’s greenhouse! All tools provided.

Hunter’s Open Archery

Thursday, October 6; 4:00 – 7:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Take aim at life-size game animal targets to hone your hunter’s instinct. Come anytime between 4:00 and 7:30 pm. This program is suitable for a beginner looking to try archery for fun or an experienced bow-hunter looking to dial in their own equipment. All archery equipment provided on a first-come-first-served basis. No registration is needed.

Native Nursery Night

Thursday, October 6; 5:30 – 7:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Volunteer with us! Get started at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Who, Who, Who’s There Owl and Hunter’s Moon Walk

Saturday, October 8; 7:30 – 9:00 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood, OH 43619

We will be on the hunt for owls, especially Ohio’s largest resident owl. We will start at the picnic shelter for a short talk and then hit the trail for some owl calling. Dress for the weather, cancelled for high winds or rain. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Masked-Hero GeoChase: Triple Threat!

October 9-16; Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve,

26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

October 16-23; Slippery Elm Trail (North Terminus/Montessori School)

515 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

October 23-30; Cedar Creeks Preserve,

4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood, OH 43619

Enjoy a self-guided adventure solving puzzles to defeat the nature villains and win the Geochase. Using your smartphone or personal GPS device, “chase” our virtual villain by being led from one coordinate clue to the next within the park. Complete all three for a special reward! Register for direct information on starting clues or simply stay connected to our social media platforms. Share your adventure by tagging us on Facebook or Instagram with photos of your masked hero. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesday, October 11; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Volunteer with us! Get started at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Hibernate, Hike or Hunker

Wednesday, October 12; 6:00 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

As winter approaches there are a myriad of strategies that our local animals use to deal with our sometimes-harsh Ohio winters. Bring the family to meet some of our animal ambassadors, feel some furs and how you might help some critters overwinter near you. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Planting Natives

Thursday, October 13; 9:30 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Volunteer with us! Get started at wcparks.org/volunteer. Join us in our quest to restore the natural ecosystem by helping plant native plants grown in the Park District’s greenhouse! All tools provided.

Native Nursery Night

Thursday, October 13; 5:30 – 7:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Volunteer with us! Get started at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Art in Park: Buckthorn Ink

Friday, October 14; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Join us for an evening of natural ink making! Forage buckthorn from W.W. Knight Nature Preserve and then create natural ink with the foraged berries. All participants will take home the ink they make as well as their own pad of high-quality art paper. Registration required. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Cost: $10. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Crochet For Kids

Saturday, October 15; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Crochet is not just for Grandmas! It’s not just for girls either! At this event, children will be taught the basics of crochet and learn how to make a scarf. Through this program, kids can improve their hand-eye coordination, gain a sense of accomplishment through crafts, connect with their past and develop a new hobby! Crochet hook and yarn will be included. Snacks will be provided. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Friends’ Free Little Library Event

Saturday, October 15; 2:00 – 3:30 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood, OH 43619

Enjoy an afternoon with the Friends of the Parks and a park naturalist! We’ll be celebrating the Free Little Library with a craft and snacks. Program animals representing species that can be found in the parks will be on hand as well. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesday, October 18; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Volunteer with us! Get started at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Garlic

Wednesday, October 19; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Garlic is an easy addition to the garden, but do not wait until spring to plant it! Garlic is best when planted in the fall. Learn which varieties do well in Ohio. We’ll also cover how and when to plant, how to dry, and how to calculate how much to hold back for replanting the next year. Leader: Michelle Wallace, Regional ANR Extension Educator. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Native Nursery Night

Thursday, October 20; 5:30 – 7:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Volunteer with us! Get started at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Trick-for-Treat Geocaching

Friday, October 21; 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve: Ann Sawyer Interpretive Center,

26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Search the forest and quarry for hidden pumpkins that tell mysterious riddles. Solve them all to get as many treats as possible! Stop by anytime between 4:00 and 7:00 pm to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park – costumes encouraged! Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No need to bring anything for exchange. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Cinnamon Apple Jelly

Saturday, October 22; 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Make a delicious cinnamon apple juice, then turn right around and make jelly out of it! What could be tastier? Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Jack–O’–Lantern Archery Quick-Shots

Saturday, October 22; 10:00 – 11:30 am, 12:00 – 1:30 pm, 2:00 – 3:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Register for one of these sessions to give this eerie archery program a shot! Carve your own pumpkin-target or use arrows to make a “holey” jack-o’-lantern for a scary-good time! All pumpkins, carving tools and archery gear provided. Cost: $7/$5 FWCP

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Nurture the Nursery: Potluck!

Tuesday, October 25; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Volunteer with us! Get started at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Celebrate the end of another month by bringing a dish to share for a potluck at the end of the program.

Letters From an American Farmer

Tuesday, October 25; 7:30 – 9:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

The Classics Revisited book club will be meeting at the Farm this month, and welcomes all interested readers to join them in discussion of Letters From an American Farmer by J. Hector St. John de Crèvecœur. Discussion will be led by Virginia Dean. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Fall Color Tram Tours

Wednesday, October 26; 11:00 am – 12:30 pm & 1:30 – 3:00 pm

Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 S. Maple Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Take a leisurely ride down the Slippery Elm Trail to Rudolph to enjoy the vibrant autumnal foliage colors. Tram is open-sided so dress appropriately. Two sessions available. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Fall Foliage Fun Walk

Thursday, October 27; 1:00 – 2:30 pm

Bradner Preserve, Nature Center, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner, OH 43406

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the most colorful time of year in the woods of Bradner Preserve. Learn a little about why some leaves turn red, orange, yellow, purple or brown. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Native Nursery Night Wrap-up!

Thursday, October 27; 5:30 – 7:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Volunteer with us! Get started at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Spooky Hike

Friday, October 28; 7:30 – 9:00 pm

Bradner Nature Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner, OH 43406

During this after-hours hike, look for nighttime animals and share ghost stories to celebrate spooky season with the Wood County Parks. Families welcome, registration required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Crochet for Adults

Saturday, October 29; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Connect with your past and develop a new hobby at Carter Historic Farm! We’ll cover the basics of crochet and you’ll make your very own scarf. Crochet hook and yarn will be included. Coffee will be provided. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897