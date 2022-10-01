The Ohio School Safety Center (OSSC) developed the theme “Know School Safety, Know Your Role – It’s Everyone’s Responsibility” for October’s activities. “Students, staff, parents, and guardians all have an important role in promoting school safety by following safety procedures and reporting concerns,” said Emily Torok, OSSC Executive Director. “It is important to balance sufficient building security with a healthy, nurturing school environment that reassures students that although there is a possibility of violence occurring at school, the probability of a school experiencing a high-profile violent act is extremely low.” In recognition of Ohio School Safety Month, OSSC has also developed weekly themes to help schools highlight resources within their schools and communities and to provide an opportunity to engage with students, staff, parents, guardians, and community members on their school safety programs. Week 1: Comprehensive Safety (Oct. 2-8) . The OSSC encourages schools to highlight ways they are improving safety through prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery.

. The OSSC encourages schools to highlight ways they are improving safety through prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery. Week 2: Emotional Safety (Oct. 9-15) . The OSSC encourages schools to highlight ways they are ensuring that students feel emotionally safe by creating a climate that is inclusive, supportive, and builds positive relationships among students and staff.

. The OSSC encourages schools to highlight ways they are ensuring that students feel emotionally safe by creating a climate that is inclusive, supportive, and builds positive relationships among students and staff. Week 3: Physical Safety (Oct. 16-22) . The OSSC encourages schools to highlight ways they are combining physical safety improvements with efforts to enhance school climate, build trusting relationships, and encourage students and adults to report potential threats.

. The OSSC encourages schools to highlight ways they are combining physical safety improvements with efforts to enhance school climate, build trusting relationships, and encourage students and adults to report potential threats. Week 4: Know Your Role (Oct. 23-29). The OSSC encourages schools to convene their school safety team to identify their roles and create a plan for the rest of the school year to highlight safety programs. Other highlights of Ohio School Safety Month include: Stop Bullying . Oct. 12 is National Stop Bullying Day, part of National Bullying Prevention Month. OSSC encourages schools to highlight their school climate and anti-bullying initiatives and communicate them to students and staff.

. Oct. 12 is National Stop Bullying Day, part of National Bullying Prevention Month. OSSC encourages schools to highlight their school climate and anti-bullying initiatives and communicate them to students and staff. Kindness Matters . Oct. 19 is Unity Day, where students and staff can wear orange to show unity for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion.

. Oct. 19 is Unity Day, where students and staff can wear orange to show unity for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion. Bus Safety. October 17-21 is National School Bus Safety Week. OSSC recommends that parents, guardians, students, teachers, administrators, motorists, and school bus drivers discuss the importance of school bus safety with youth.