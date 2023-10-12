ODNR: 2023 Fall Color Update No. 3 

Find Out Where the Fall Colors

are Popping in Ohio

2023 Fall Color Update No. 3



COLUMBUS, Ohio – The fireworks of fall color are slowly being seen statewide with variable fall color conditions including changing, near peak and even some peak conditions, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).



“The wide-ranging fall color reports statewide are due to the weather patterns throughout the year with some areas of the state seeing more rain than others,” ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott said. “Current changes include black walnut showing brilliant yellows and sycamores ablaze in oranges and yellows. Even our state native fruit bearing tree, the pawpaw, is showing its yellows.”





Watch the latest fall color report.



Observing the fall colors while fishing isn’t only a great way to spend time with friends and family outdoors, it’s also an inexpensive and ethical way to eat fresh, wild-caught fish.



The ODNR Division of Wildlife manages the fisheries of 124,000 acres of inland water, 7,000 miles of streams, over 2 million acres of Lake Erie, and Ohio’s portion of 481 miles of the Ohio River. To maintain a variety of fishing in Ohio, the Division operates six hatcheries that annually propagate up to 30 million fish. Also, don’t forget to get your fishing license before you head out!



Wearing a life jacket while boating is as important as wearing a seat belt while driving. Make sure you have a properly fitted one, too! Cooler temperatures mean that lakes and streams will be colder and cold water is very dangerous!



Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes:

Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure;

Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks; and

Fun events happening around the state.

ODNR encourages people to share fall color photos using #OhioFall23, #OhioTheHeartofitAll and #FallinOhio.



The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook and on Instagram @odnrforestry.





ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.