ODNR Accepting Applications for Geologic Research Grants

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Geological Survey is accepting applications for the Ohio Geology Student Research Grant program. Now in its eighth academic year, the program supports graduate and undergraduate students who conduct geologic research in the state.





The ODNR Division of Geological Survey will award grants of $2,500 each to three earth science students at Ohio colleges and universities. Each grantee will be selected based on the quality of their application, the strength of their professor’s letter of recommendation, and the relevancy of their proposed research.



“Our scientists frequently reference student research when conducting our own investigations in Ohio geology,” ODNR Division of Geological Survey Chief and State Geologist D. Mark Jones said. “Funding students is part of a self-sustaining cycle that enables scientific research for the benefit of all, including the citizens of Ohio.”



Previous grant recipients have conducted studies that further our understanding of Ohio geology, including mapping of stratigraphy and glacial features, assessing impacts of human activities on soils, and delineating stream patterns, among other projects.



The deadline for application submission is Friday, Dec. 9. The application and complete submission guidelines can be found on the division’s website. Candidates must be enrolled in a full-time graduate or undergraduate earth science studies program at an accredited college or university in Ohio for the 2022–2023 year.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.