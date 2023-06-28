ODNR: Apply in July for Ohio’s Controlled Hunting Opportunities

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications for Ohio’s public land controlled hunting opportunities will be accepted beginning Saturday, July 1, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. These hunts provide special chances for people to pursue deer, waterfowl, doves, and more on public lands during the 2023-24 season. The application period is open for all hunters until Monday, July 31.



The Division of Wildlife as well as the Division of Parks and Watercraft host controlled hunts on select areas around Ohio. Hunts for adults, youth, mobility impaired, and mentors with apprentices are available. Species-specific hunts include deer, waterfowl, dove, pheasant, squirrel, and quail. Firearm and archery opportunities are available for some species.





Apply in July for Ohio’s controlled hunting opportunities that begin in the fall.



Hunters may apply for controlled hunts by completing the application process online using Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System or via phone by calling 1-800-703-1928. There is $5.50 service fee for the phone option. Each hunt requires payment of a non-refundable $3 application fee. Customers may apply for more than one hunt but can only apply to each hunt once per year.



All applicants, youth and adult, are required to possess a valid Ohio hunting license and meet age requirements. Youth hunters must be under 18 at the time of the hunt to participate. Adults must be 18 or older at the time of the application. Those applying for deer hunts will also need a valid deer permit. Find more information at wildohio.gov on the controlled hunt page.



Participants may use a deer management permit during controlled deer hunts. Deer management permits cost $15 and can be used to harvest antlerless deer only. Deer management permits are valid on private land and select public hunting areas until Nov. 26, 2023. Deer management permits may be used on authorized controlled hunts from Sept. 9, 2023, until Feb. 4, 2024.



Hunters are randomly drawn from submitted applications. Successful applicants will be notified and provided additional hunt information by Monday, Aug. 8, including a permit, rules, and hunting area map. Each controlled hunt opportunity is unique, and applicants are encouraged to thoroughly review all site-specific information, including rules and requirements, prior to applying. Application statuses can be viewed through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System.



