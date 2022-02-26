ODNR: Apply in March for Spring Fishing and Hunting Opportunities

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fishing and hunting enthusiasts are reminded to apply for the numerous controlled access opportunities available throughout Ohio this spring, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The online application period is open from Tuesday, March 1 to Thursday, March 31.



Successful applicants for each opportunity are selected through a random computer-based lottery system. To apply, go to the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System webpage, or submit information through the HuntFish OH mobile app.



There is a nonrefundable $3 fee for each opportunity. Applicants need to have all required licenses and permits prior to submitting their information. Phone applications can be submitted by calling 1-866-703-1928 with an additional service fee of $5.50. No mail-in applications are accepted.



Fishing opportunities

Trout fishing opportunities are available at Cold Creek in Erie County. Cold Creek is one of Ohio’s most productive and unique fishing streams, and a half-mile section of the creek located at Castalia State Fish Hatchery is open to lottery winners on select dates from May 24 to Nov. 26, 2022. Anglers can find additional information on the Fishing Lotteries and Events page at wildohio.gov.



One season is available for adult anglers and another for youth anglers. Youth applicants are required to be between 4 and 15 years old. Approximately 96 adult and 86 youth permits are available. Individuals selected to participate can bring two adults and three youths under the age of 16 (no more than six people total). All anglers aged 16 and older are required to possess a valid Ohio fishing license.





Hunting opportunities

Spring youth wild turkey hunts are scheduled for Eagle Creek Wildlife Area (Brown County), Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area (Wyandot County), Killbuck Marsh Wildlife Area (Wayne County), Lake La Su An Wildlife Area (Williams County), and Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area (Trumbull County).



Mentor style and general applicant hunts are scheduled for Eagle Creek, Killdeer Plains, and Lake La Su An wildlife areas. Hunters can find additional information on the Controlled Hunting and Trapping Events page at wildohio.gov.



All hunters are required to have a valid hunting license and wild turkey permit to apply. Applicants for the youth wild turkey hunts are required to be 17 years old or younger and accompanied by a nonhunting adult.



The mentor-style hunts are open to learners of all ages. New hunters are eligible for the controlled hunts if they have not harvested a wild turkey within the last five years. Learners and mentors are both eligible to harvest a wild turkey, provided the learner harvests their bird first. Either the new hunter or the mentor may apply, and both must be properly licensed during the hunt.



The Division of Wildlife wants to help new and experienced hunters and anglers make the most of their outdoor adventures. Visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community page at wildohio.gov for information on getting started, hunting and fishing opportunities, and delicious wild game recipes.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.