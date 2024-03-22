ODNR: Apply Now for Special Spring Hunting and Fishing Opportunities

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunting and fishing enthusiasts may apply for spring 2024 controlled access opportunities through Sunday, March 31, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Special rainbow trout fishing and wild turkey hunting opportunities are available throughout the state.



Apply for turkey hunts and trout fishing opportunities online via the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System or through the HuntFish OH mobile app. Successful applicants will be selected through a random, computer-based lottery system.





Wild turkey



There is a nonrefundable $3 fee for each application. Applicants need all required permits and licenses prior to submitting their information. Apply over the phone by calling 1-866-703-1928 with an additional service fee of $5.50. Mail-in applications are not accepted.



Fishing opportunities

Cold Creek in Erie County offers trout fishing to anglers. The stream is one of Ohio’s most productive and unique waterways. A half-mile section of the creek located at Castalia State Fish Hatchery is open to lottery winners on select dates between May 1 and Nov. 29, 2024. Interested anglers can find more information about this popular event on the Controlled Fishing Access Lottery page at wildohio.gov.



One season is available for adult anglers, and another for youth anglers between 4 and 15 years of age. Up to 99 adult and 86 youth permits are available. Individuals selected to participate may bring two adults and three children under the age of 16, no more than six people total. All anglers aged 16 and older in each group are required to have a valid Ohio fishing license.



Hunting opportunities

Spring youth wild turkey hunts are held at Eagle Creek (Brown County), Killbuck Marsh (Wayne County), Killdeer Plains (Wyandot County), Lake La Su An (Williams County), Mosquito Creek (Trumbull County), and Woodland Trails (Preble County) wildlife areas. Mentor style and general applicant hunts are available. Interested hunters can visit the Controlled Hunting Access Lotteries page at wildohio.gov for more information.



All hunters are only required to have a valid Ohio hunting license and wild turkey permit prior to applying. Applicants for youth wild turkey hunts must be 17 or younger and accompanied by a nonhunting adult. Licenses and permits are available at wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH app, or at any license vendor.



New hunters are eligible for the controlled hunts if they have not harvested a wild turkey within the last five years. Learners and mentors are both eligible to harvest a turkey during mentor-style hunts, provided the learner harvests their bird first. Either the learning hunter or the mentor can apply, and both need the proper licenses during the hunt.



Whether you are a new or experienced hunter or angler, check out the Wild Ohio Harvest Community to make the most of your outdoor adventures. Find information on getting started, hunting and fishing opportunities, and delicious wild game recipes.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



In 2024, join ODNR as we celebrate 75 years of protecting Ohio’s natural resources and providing outstanding and award-winning recreational opportunities.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.