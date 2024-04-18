ODNR: Apply Now for the ODNR June Jobshadow Program



“We do crucial work at ODNR to protect our natural resources and provide opportunities for people to explore the great outdoors,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “It is vital that Ohio is able to carry that mission into the future by educating and inspiring new generations of dedicated conservationists.”



High schoolers after participating last year’s ODNR Job Shadow Program.



There are a wide variety of career paths available at ODNR of which people may not be aware. The job shadow program will shed light on those opportunities by pairing rising high school juniors and seniors with ODNR staff allowing students to spend the day on the job and learn what a typical day is like.



They will gain an understanding of role requirements and job tasks. Students will be able to choose the division they’d like to learn about including law enforcement, engineering, forestry, and more. Read more about each potential job shadow option at the ODNR divisions webpage.



Job shadow day will be held June 27th. Students can apply from April 15 through May 17 on the ODNR Job Shadow webpage.



ODNR plans to host two job shadow days per year. The date for the 2024 fall job shadow day has not yet been announced.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.



In 2024, join ODNR as we celebrate 75 years of protecting Ohio’s natural resources and providing outstanding and award-winning recreational opportunities.



