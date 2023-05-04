ODNR Celebrates Bird Ohio Day with Magee Marsh Visitor Center Grand Re-Opening

OAK HARBOR, Ohio – On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will celebrate the Governor’s Bird Ohio Day by re-opening the newly-renovated Magee Marsh Visitor Center.



The upgraded Magee Marsh Visitor Center overlooks a habitat that welcomes more than 270 species of birds, making it a prime spot for birding. More than 90,000 birders from around the world visit the area every year.



The new Magee Marsh Visitor Center includes new upper and lower observation decks, accessible walkways and bathrooms, improved energy efficiency, and more.



WHO:

Mary Mertz, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director



WHAT:

Magee Marsh Visitor Center Grand Opening



WHERE:

Magee Marsh Wildlife Area

13229 W State Route 2

Oak Harbor, OH 43449



WHEN:

Thursday, May 4

10:00 a.m.



NOTE:

The event will include speakers, a tour of the new visitor center, and guided birding tours.





The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov