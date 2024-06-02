ODNR Celebrates Inclusion of Wingfoot Lake State Park in Ohio Air & Space Trail

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is proud to announce that Wingfoot Lake State Park will be part of the Ohio Air & Space Trail, a significant initiative by America 250-Ohio to honor Ohio’s rich history in air and space exploration. As the manufacturing location of Goodyear’s first blimps, Wingfoot Lake State Park is a notable addition to the Ohio Air & Space Trail commemorating Ohio’s instrumental role in aerospace developments.



“Ohio is the heart of aviation and our long and distinctive heritage in aerospace will be a highlight of Ohio’s celebration for America’s 250th anniversary in 2026,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Linking Wingfoot Lake State Park as part of the Ohio Air & Space Trail will give outdoor enthusiasts a place to learn more about Ohio’s aviation history while enjoying the park’s natural beauty.”





Visitors take in the sight of a Goodyear blimp at Wingfoot Lake.



The Ohio Air & Space Trail, unveiled by America 250-Ohio, pays homage to Ohio’s profound contribution to air and space travel, aligning with the state’s celebrations around America’s 250-year history in 2026. The trail is made up of a series of 34 places of interest that can be explored by visitors at their own pace. This thematic collection of over 30 sites across Ohio highlights the remarkable individuals and locations synonymous with aviation and space exploration over the past century.



“Ohio’s pivotal role in aviation and space exploration is a testament to our state’s enduring spirit of innovation and discovery,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “We are thrilled to see Wingfoot Lake State Park recognized as part of the Ohio Air and Space Trail, showcasing the remarkable achievements and contributions of Ohioans to the field of aerospace.”



The Ohio Air & Space Trail will honor several famous flyers throughout Ohio, including Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, Orville and Wilbur Wright, and Ohio’s Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) who served during World War II. Locations for the trail also include well-known sites and hidden gems across the state such as the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the International Women’s Air & Space Museum, the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, the Great Lakes Science Center/NASA Glenn Visitor Center, WACO Air Museum, and the John & Annie Glenn Museum, among others.



In 1916, Goodyear purchased 720 acres in southwest Portage County to begin manufacturing its own blimps. The 444-acre lake at the site, named Wingfoot Lake, provided the crucial water supply for the operation. During World War I, Wingfoot Lake was instrumental for reconnaissance missions, with nine blimps built at the site for the U.S. Navy.



After the war, the Goodyear blimp fleet was used for advertising and promotional campaigns, including telecasts of college football games. In the 1960s, recreational facilities were developed on the north shore of Wingfoot Lake for employee outings and corporate retreats. However, in 2006, Goodyear closed Wingfoot Lake Park.



The ODNR Division of Wildlife purchased 690 acres of the Wingfoot Lake property in 2009, including Wingfoot Lake. Approximately 121 adjacent acres were transferred to the Division of Parks and Watercraft and added to the state park system as Wingfoot Lake State Park.



Wingfoot Lake State Park provides visitors with a delightful day spent outdoors. Groves of tall trees, expanses of grass, and a picturesque lake create a relaxing backdrop for paddling, fishing, picnicking, or disc golf. On a clear day, visitors can spot the Goodyear blimp parked in its hangar on the lake’s south shore. A trip to the park’s Nature Center will enlighten visitors to the historical significance of the location and the relationship with Goodyear.



The Ohio Air & Space Trail is the inaugural component of America 250-Ohio’s Trails & Tales program, which seeks to establish five additional thematic experiential trails in the state over the next two years. Additional details on these trails will be unveiled in the forthcoming months.



For more information about the Ohio Air & Space Trail and a complete list of its participating sites, visit the newly launched website at ohioairandspace.com.



About America 250-Ohio

America 250-Ohio is the official state commission tasked with leading Ohio’s celebrations surrounding the semiquincentennial of the United States in 2026. The commission aims to commemorate Ohio’s profound impact on the nation’s past, present, and future through a series of events and initiatives. For more information, visit america250ohio.org.



