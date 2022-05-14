ODNR Celebrates Opening of Renovated Nature Center at East Harbor State Park

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) celebrated the opening of the newly renovated nature center at East Harbor State Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 13. The nature center provides hands-on experiences and features several new interactive, educational displays for visitors of all ages.



“Our nature centers are great places for people to learn about the natural world, see Ohio wildlife up close, and connect with our park naturalists,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “We’re excited for guests to enjoy this latest in a series of nature center improvements happening at several Ohio State Parks.”



ODNR Director Mary Mertz at the ribbon cutting for the East Harbor State Park Nature Center.



The East Harbor nature center now includes multi-themed displays with interactive components and colorful, information-packed wall panels about how glacial grooves were created, the adventures in and around East Harbor, the life above and below the lake, the snakes of the Lake Erie region, bald eagles, and more.





Inside the nature center. Inside the nature center.



In 2020, ODNR launched an initiative for improving and updating more than two dozen state park nature centers to provide visitors with the best nature-based educational experiences possible. Throughout the spring and summer, ODNR will celebrate 12 nature center improvement projects, starting with Alum Creek on June 11 and followed by a June 15 ribbon cutting for the all-new nature center building at Hueston Woods State Park. Later in the summer, celebrations will also occur at Alum Creek, Burr Oak, Deer Creek, East Fork, Punderson, Shawnee, Wingfoot Lake, Mt. Gilead, Findley, Lake Hope, and Tar Hollow State Parks.



East Harbor State Park is situated on a peninsula stretching into the waters of Lake Erie, making it a popular destination for water-sport enthusiasts, campers, and beachgoers. The park offers a large campground and great boating, hiking, wildlife viewing, and fishing opportunities.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.