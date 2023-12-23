ODNR: Enter the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp Competition in February

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is calling on artists to get ready for the next Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp contest. Established in 1982, Ohio’s duck stamp program is one of the nation’s longest running and most successful.



Submissions for the next Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp competition will be accepted Feb. 1-15, 2024. The winner of the competition will have their work featured on the 2025 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp and receive a service contract of $4,000.



Sam Timm’s painting of an American wigeon pair was selected as the winner of the 2023 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp Design Competition.



Sales of the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp have produced more than $11 million for wetland habitat protection and conservation. Proceeds fund vital wetland projects in Ohio which are important to many resident and migratory waterfowl species, other wetland birds, and amphibians.



Ohio is proud to be one of the few states that still features hand-painted artwork on the state wetlands stamp. Artists can choose to depict any of Ohio’s native waterfowl species other than American wigeon, canvasbacks, or lesser scaup, which were featured on the previous three stamps. All artists ages 18 and older who reside in the United States are encouraged to enter the competition. Artwork will be judged on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 by a panel of five judges with a conservation background.



The winning entry will feature a qualifying species of Ohio waterfowl. The design may not exceed 18 inches wide by 13 inches high, should be displayed on a single white mat of 2½ inches width, and be protected by a removable acetate or cellophane cover. All two-dimensional art mediums other than digital art and photographs are accepted. For contest rules, including a list of qualifying species, read the Ohio Wildlife Wetlands Stamp Design Contest Rules and Artist Packet at wildohio.gov.



Hunters aged 18 and older are required to purchase an Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp to hunt waterfowl or migratory birds in Ohio, and many wildlife enthusiasts voluntarily purchase a stamp. Those looking to support wetland restoration can purchase the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp for $15 at wildohio.gov.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.