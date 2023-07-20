ODNR: Experience the Beauty of Art and Nature with Arts in the Parks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Are you seeking a summer of fun exploring the connection between the arts and the great outdoors? Look no further than the Arts in the Parks artist workshop series! The workshops are made possible through a partnership with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the Ohio Arts Council (OAC), and Great Ohio Lodges.





The Arts in the Parks summer workshop series brings state park visitors together with seven Ohio teaching artists to create engaging experiences. Workshops will offer an array of activities including creating art from recyclables, writing poetry, and even decorating Ukrainian eggs. Participating locations include Burr Oak, Deer Creek, Mohican, Salt Fork, and Shawnee state park lodges.



“Visiting a state park gives people the chance to immerse themselves with nature,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We’re excited for our Arts in the Parks series to expand on that experience by tapping into the beauty of the outdoors.”



The Arts in the Parks artist workshops display the power of community partnerships as ODNR teams up with the Ohio Arts Council and Great Ohio Lodges for a one-of-a-kind experience.



“The OAC is thrilled to be participating in this unique collaboration with ODNR and Great Ohio Lodges will make unexpected connections between the arts and our natural world,” OAC Executive Director Donna S. Collins said.



The series will be offered to guests of the lodge as well as those who want to visit for the class.



“Ohio is home to world class artists and to an amazing array of state parks and lodges; Uniting these and sharing them with everyone who visits a Great Ohio Lodge is a fantastic opportunity!” Great Ohio Lodges Regional Director Justin Berg said.



The artists featured in this year’s Arts in the Parks artist workshop series include:

Cynthia Amoah, Words in the Wild: A Poetry and Nature Workshop

Ginny Baughman, Ukrainian Egg Decorating

Amy Dennison, Soundscapes of Nature

Kimberly Crislip Jarvis, Dancing from the Inside-Out

Eric Marlow, “Recycleables”

Dr. Suzanne Ondrus, Reclaiming Our Connection to Nature

Stevens Puppets, Goldilocks and the Three Bears



Artist Workshops



Kimberly Crislip Jarvis, Dancing from the Inside-Out

Burr Oak State Park Lodge – July 21-23

Mohican State Park Lodge – July 28-30

Deer Creek State Park Lodge – August 11-13

Fridays, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Must-Know Musical Theater Dance Class

Fridays, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Must-Know Musical Theater Tour

Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Breaking Down Ballet

Saturdays, 11 a.m. – noon: Ballet Boot Camp

Saturdays, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Decade Dance Partner Jam

Saturdays, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Balance in Nature

Sundays, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Morning Momentum Moves

Sundays, 11 a.m. – noon: Community Circle Dance



Cynthia Amoah, A Poetry & Nature Workshop

Salt Fork State Park Lodge – July 21-23

Burr Oak State Park Lodge – August 11-13

Deer Creek State Park Lodge – August 25-27

Mohican State Park Lodge – September 1-3

Fridays, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Intro to Words in the Wild

Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Soil & Seeds

Saturdays, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Seas & Storms

Sundays, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Sounds



Dr. Suzanne Ondrus, Reclaiming Our Connection to Nature

Deer Creek State Park Lodge – July 21-23

Burr Oak State Park Lodge – July 28-30

Mohican State Park Lodge – August 11-13

Fridays, 4:30 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.: Humorous Motorcycle Poems

Fridays, 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Hermits & Nature Manuals

Fridays, 7:30 p.m. – 7:50 p.m.: Travel to West Africa

Fridays, 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: True Crime Storytelling

Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.: Hike with Reading and Writing

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.: Learning and Feeling Trees’ Humanity Presentation

Saturdays, noon – 12:30 p.m.: Learning and Feeling Trees’ Humanity Meditation

Saturdays, 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Trees’ Humanity Writing

Saturdays, 8 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.: Love Poems Reading

Sundays, 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Letters to Trees Reading

Sundays, 10:30 a.m. – 10:55 a.m.: Flash Fiction and Nonfiction Reading

Sundays, 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Flash Fiction and Nonfiction Workshop



Ginny Baughman, Ukrainian Egg Decorating

Salt Fork State Park Lodge – August 11-13

Shawnee State Park Lodge – September 1-3

Fridays, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Ukrainian Egg Decorating

Saturdays, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Ukrainian Egg Decorating

Sundays, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Ukrainian Egg Decorating



Eric Marlow, “Recycleables”

Shawnee State Park Lodge – August 11-13

Burr Oak State Park Lodge – August 25-27

Fridays, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Introduction to Recyclable Art

Fridays, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Tabletop Display Showcasing Plastic Water Bottle Projects

Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Make and Take Projects Using Plastic Water Bottles

Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – noon: Making Flowers

Saturdays, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Making Butterflies and Insects

Saturdays, 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Making Bottle Hoppers, Frogs, and Lizards

Sundays, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Finish Tabletop Display of Projects

Sundays, 12:30 p.m.: Display Projects to Family and Friends



Amy Dennison, Soundscapes of Nature

Salt Fork State Park Lodge – July 28-30

Burr Oak State Park Lodge – August 4-6

Shawnee State Park Lodge – August 25-27

Deer Creek State Park Lodge – September 1-3

Fridays, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Welcome Table

Fridays, 7 p.m. – 7:40 p.m.: Game On!

Fridays, 8 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.: Music for the Season

Fridays, 9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Storytime

Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Sound Scavenger Hike

Saturdays, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Instrument Making

Saturdays, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.: Old Favorites, New Treasures

Saturdays, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Talent Show

Saturdays, 8:30 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.: Drum Circle Around the Bonfire

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Storytime

Sundays, 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.: Drum Circle and Group Sing



Stevens Puppets

Mohican State Park Lodge – August 25-27

Burr Oak State Park Lodge – September 1-3

Detailed schedule coming soon



To learn more about each workshop and to register, visit the Arts in the Parks event page.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.