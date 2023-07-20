ODNR: Experience the Beauty of Art and Nature with Arts in the Parks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Are you seeking a summer of fun exploring the connection between the arts and the great outdoors? Look no further than the Arts in the Parks artist workshop series! The workshops are made possible through a partnership with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the Ohio Arts Council (OAC), and Great Ohio Lodges.
The Arts in the Parks summer workshop series brings state park visitors together with seven Ohio teaching artists to create engaging experiences. Workshops will offer an array of activities including creating art from recyclables, writing poetry, and even decorating Ukrainian eggs. Participating locations include Burr Oak, Deer Creek, Mohican, Salt Fork, and Shawnee state park lodges.
“Visiting a state park gives people the chance to immerse themselves with nature,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We’re excited for our Arts in the Parks series to expand on that experience by tapping into the beauty of the outdoors.”
The Arts in the Parks artist workshops display the power of community partnerships as ODNR teams up with the Ohio Arts Council and Great Ohio Lodges for a one-of-a-kind experience.
“The OAC is thrilled to be participating in this unique collaboration with ODNR and Great Ohio Lodges will make unexpected connections between the arts and our natural world,” OAC Executive Director Donna S. Collins said.
The series will be offered to guests of the lodge as well as those who want to visit for the class.
“Ohio is home to world class artists and to an amazing array of state parks and lodges; Uniting these and sharing them with everyone who visits a Great Ohio Lodge is a fantastic opportunity!” Great Ohio Lodges Regional Director Justin Berg said.
The artists featured in this year’s Arts in the Parks artist workshop series include:
- Cynthia Amoah, Words in the Wild: A Poetry and Nature Workshop
- Ginny Baughman, Ukrainian Egg Decorating
- Amy Dennison, Soundscapes of Nature
- Kimberly Crislip Jarvis, Dancing from the Inside-Out
- Eric Marlow, “Recycleables”
- Dr. Suzanne Ondrus, Reclaiming Our Connection to Nature
- Stevens Puppets, Goldilocks and the Three Bears
Artist Workshops
Kimberly Crislip Jarvis, Dancing from the Inside-Out
Burr Oak State Park Lodge – July 21-23
Mohican State Park Lodge – July 28-30
Deer Creek State Park Lodge – August 11-13
- Fridays, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Must-Know Musical Theater Dance Class
- Fridays, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Must-Know Musical Theater Tour
- Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Breaking Down Ballet
- Saturdays, 11 a.m. – noon: Ballet Boot Camp
- Saturdays, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Decade Dance Partner Jam
- Saturdays, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Balance in Nature
- Sundays, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Morning Momentum Moves
- Sundays, 11 a.m. – noon: Community Circle Dance
Cynthia Amoah, A Poetry & Nature Workshop
Salt Fork State Park Lodge – July 21-23
Burr Oak State Park Lodge – August 11-13
Deer Creek State Park Lodge – August 25-27
Mohican State Park Lodge – September 1-3
- Fridays, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Intro to Words in the Wild
- Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Soil & Seeds
- Saturdays, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Seas & Storms
- Sundays, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Sounds
Dr. Suzanne Ondrus, Reclaiming Our Connection to Nature
Deer Creek State Park Lodge – July 21-23
Burr Oak State Park Lodge – July 28-30
Mohican State Park Lodge – August 11-13
- Fridays, 4:30 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.: Humorous Motorcycle Poems
- Fridays, 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Hermits & Nature Manuals
- Fridays, 7:30 p.m. – 7:50 p.m.: Travel to West Africa
- Fridays, 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: True Crime Storytelling
- Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.: Hike with Reading and Writing
- Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.: Learning and Feeling Trees’ Humanity Presentation
- Saturdays, noon – 12:30 p.m.: Learning and Feeling Trees’ Humanity Meditation
- Saturdays, 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Trees’ Humanity Writing
- Saturdays, 8 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.: Love Poems Reading
- Sundays, 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Letters to Trees Reading
- Sundays, 10:30 a.m. – 10:55 a.m.: Flash Fiction and Nonfiction Reading
- Sundays, 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Flash Fiction and Nonfiction Workshop
Ginny Baughman, Ukrainian Egg Decorating
Salt Fork State Park Lodge – August 11-13
Shawnee State Park Lodge – September 1-3
- Fridays, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Ukrainian Egg Decorating
- Saturdays, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Ukrainian Egg Decorating
- Sundays, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Ukrainian Egg Decorating
Eric Marlow, “Recycleables”
Shawnee State Park Lodge – August 11-13
Burr Oak State Park Lodge – August 25-27
- Fridays, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Introduction to Recyclable Art
- Fridays, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Tabletop Display Showcasing Plastic Water Bottle Projects
- Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Make and Take Projects Using Plastic Water Bottles
- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – noon: Making Flowers
- Saturdays, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Making Butterflies and Insects
- Saturdays, 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Making Bottle Hoppers, Frogs, and Lizards
- Sundays, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Finish Tabletop Display of Projects
- Sundays, 12:30 p.m.: Display Projects to Family and Friends
Amy Dennison, Soundscapes of Nature
Salt Fork State Park Lodge – July 28-30
Burr Oak State Park Lodge – August 4-6
Shawnee State Park Lodge – August 25-27
Deer Creek State Park Lodge – September 1-3
- Fridays, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Welcome Table
- Fridays, 7 p.m. – 7:40 p.m.: Game On!
- Fridays, 8 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.: Music for the Season
- Fridays, 9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Storytime
- Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Sound Scavenger Hike
- Saturdays, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Instrument Making
- Saturdays, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.: Old Favorites, New Treasures
- Saturdays, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Talent Show
- Saturdays, 8:30 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.: Drum Circle Around the Bonfire
- Saturday, 9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Storytime
- Sundays, 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.: Drum Circle and Group Sing
Stevens Puppets
Mohican State Park Lodge – August 25-27
Burr Oak State Park Lodge – September 1-3
- Detailed schedule coming soon
To learn more about each workshop and to register, visit the Arts in the Parks event page.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.