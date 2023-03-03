COLUMBUS, Ohio- Imagine the smell of Saturday morning breakfast, pancakes sizzling on the stove. What would that short stack be without a little maple syrup? Find out how that syrup gets to your table by attending one of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Maple Syrup festivals. Guests are taught how the sweet treat is made and can even buy their own Ohio-made syrup.



“Shake off the winter blues and connect with a traditional Ohio pastime at one of our maple syrup festivals,” ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft’s Chief Glen Cobb said. “Guided hikes, maple syrup demonstrations, and sweet samples are just some of the fun planned for this year’s crowds.”



Festivals this year include:



Hocking Hills State Park



Maple Tapping Festival

Mar. 11-12, 12-4 p.m. daily

Learn how to tap trees for sap and watch the process of making maple syrup right before your eyes at the Naturalist Cabin just outside the Old Man’s Cave Visitor Center. For more information, contact the park office at (740) 385-6842.

Hueston Woods State Park



57th Annual Maple Syrup Festival

Mar. 4-5 and 11-12, noon-4 p.m.

A hayride, guided hike, and maple syrup demonstration

The lodge will be offering a pancake breakfast each day. For more information, contact the park office at (513) 523-6347.

Indian Lake State Park



37th Annual Maple Syrup Festival

Mar. 18, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and Mar. 19, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Festivities include wagon rides, sap extraction and syrup product demonstrations, living history displays, and live entertainment.

The event also features a pancake and sausage breakfast ($8 per adult and $4 per child). For more information or contact the park office at (937) 843-2717.

Malabar Farm State Park

Annual Maple Syrup Festival Mar. 4-5 and Mar. 11-12, 12-4p.m. Malabar’s sugar camp comes alive with historical demonstrations, horse drawn wagon rides, food, and a variety of maple products to taste and buy. For more information, contact the park office at (419) 892-2784.





All events are free and open to the public but be sure to bring money to purchase your favorite maple products. To learn more about the Maple Syrup Festivals, click here.



