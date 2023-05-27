ODNR Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend by Opening New, Fun-filled Campground

STOUT, Ohio – Kayaking, camping, and disc golf, OH MY! The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has opened the highly anticipated Ohio River Campground at Shawnee State Park. This new space is not only a campground that boasts 80 full hookup sites, but also a hub full of activities for campers and members of the community.







“This place is so much more than a campground, we hope it will become a gathering place for local families looking to spend some time outdoors,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We’ve packed a lot of opportunities for adventure, relaxation, and recreation into this space and I can’t wait to see people enjoy it all!”



There’s something for everyone in this renovated portion of the park. Families can enjoy a splash pad, Storybook trail, playground, and outdoor fitness equipment, or a dog park for their four-legged friends.



Action-seekers will enjoy archery ranges, disc golf, and even a bicycle pump track—a new take on traditional bike paths. Two miles of trails allow for a stroll or peddle around the area and a one-mile loop around the Little Ohio Paddling/Lazy River offers a leisurely time on the water.



Guests can enjoy hand-dipped ice cream, rent a kayak, or stock up on camping supplies at the newly remodeled camp store. Groups are welcome to use the nearby shelter house, complete with charcoal grill, or rent an activity room within the marina. There is also a public boat ramp, Ohio River fishing access, and transient and seasonal dock slips for boaters, along with gas and diesel sales at the marina.



The total cost of the project was $12.3 million. Those interested in camping can book trips here.



Once the hunting grounds for the Shawnee tribes, the rugged landscape of the 1,095-acre Shawnee State Park offers outdoor adventurers an opportunity to explore the back country of southern Ohio’s Appalachian foothills near the banks of the Ohio River. This most recent project revitalizes more than 200 acres of the park.



The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.