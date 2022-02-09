ODNR Launches 2022 Ohio State Parks Photo Contest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Share your passion for the outdoors and take a chance to win big prizes through photos captured at any of Ohio’s 75 state parks. Coordinated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft, the 2022 Ohio State Parks Photo Contest is accepting submissions through March 28.





“What better way to share the state’s natural beauty than by showcasing the stunning scenes photographed by visitors,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We’re excited to see Ohio’s state parks through the lens of our biggest fans.”



ODNR is accepting photos that fall into the following categories:

Wildlife in Action

Recreation in the Parks

Wondrous Water

Novice Naturalist

Explore Trails

Visitors can submit up to five photos in this free contest. Each image must have been taken after Jan. 1, 2021. Submission forms and contest rules can be found here. Submissions must be made by March 28 and final winners will be announced by May 12.



The contest is co-sponsored US eDirect, ODNR’s reservation management provider. The grand prize is a collapsible Oru kayak and a $120 Ohio State Parks gift certificate. Prizes will also be awarded to the second and third place winners. Winners of the People’s Choice in each category will receive a free night of camping at any Ohio State Park campground.



The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.