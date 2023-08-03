ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on Nine State Scenic River Properties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves is holding special archery deer hunts at nine locations bordering the Stillwater State Scenic, Little Miami State and National Scenic, and the Big and Little Darby State and National Scenic rivers. These sites offer excellent hunting conditions while reducing the impact of deer browsing on native plant populations.



Hunters must attend a mandatory meeting for each scenic river in which they would like to hunt. During each meeting, hunters will have an opportunity to purchase a $5 ticket to be entered into the scenic river area’s special hunt drawing. (Hunters who wish to apply for hunts at multiple sites will have to attend multiple meetings and purchase multiple tickets). Mailed entry forms will not be permitted.





Names will be randomly drawn, and those selected will be permitted to choose a two-week hunt period. An orientation will be conducted immediately following the drawing which will outline special regulations for the hunts. Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner; the partner is not required to attend the drawing or orientation.



Hunters must present a valid 2023-2024 hunting license to purchase tickets. If presenting a digital copy, please be advised that internet access may not be reliable at all drawing locations. Consider saving an electronic copy directly to your phone or bring a paper copy.



Hunt locations and drawing dates are listed below:



The meeting and drawing for the Stillwater River hunts will be held at the Barn at Stillwater Prairie, located at 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. The drawing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase between 5:15-6:20 p.m.

Abshire-Graves (Darke County) – On the Stillwater River, this 22-acre site is located on State Route 185 in Versailles.

(Darke County) – On the Stillwater River, this 22-acre site is located on State Route 185 in Versailles. Cool-Davis (Miami County) – This 20-acre site is located on the northeast corner of the State Route 185 bridge crossing over the Stillwater River in Miami County.

The meeting and drawing for the Little Miami River hunts will be held at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Caesar Creek Visitors Center, located at 4020 North Clarksville Road in Waynesville. The drawing will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase between 5:15-6:20 p.m.

Deerfield Gorge (Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, this 136-acre site is located on King Avenue in Maineville.

(Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, this 136-acre site is located on King Avenue in Maineville. Caesar Creek (Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, this 70-acre site for Caesar Creek is located on County Road 30 (Middletown Road) in Waynesville.

(Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, this 70-acre site for Caesar Creek is located on County Road 30 (Middletown Road) in Waynesville. Hall's Creek (Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, this 37-acre site for Hall's Creek is located on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in Morrow.

(Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, this 37-acre site for Hall's Creek is located on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in Morrow. Roxanna (Greene County) – On the Little Miami River, this 53- acre site is located on U.S. Route 42 in Spring Valley.

The meeting and drawing for the Big and Little Darby Creek hunts will be held at the Plain City Youth Building, located in Pastime Park at 344 N. Chillicothe Street in Plain City. The drawing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase between 5:15-6:20 p.m.

Terra Nova (Union County) – On Big Darby Creek, this 24-acre site is located on North Lewisburg Road in North Lewisburg.

(Union County) – On Big Darby Creek, this 24-acre site is located on North Lewisburg Road in North Lewisburg. Milford Center (Union County) – On Big Darby Creek, this 90-acre site is located between Middleburg-Plain City Road and North Darby Coe Road, just southeast of Collins Road.

(Union County) – On Big Darby Creek, this 90-acre site is located between Middleburg-Plain City Road and North Darby Coe Road, just southeast of Collins Road. Agnes Andreae and Little Darby Forrest preserves (Madison County) – Both sites are located on the Little Darby Creek. This hunt is being conducted in cooperation with The Nature Conservancy and for a combined 232 acres just west of the village of West Jefferson off State Route 29.

For more information about hunting seasons and regulations, call 800-WILDLIFE or visit wildohio.gov.



