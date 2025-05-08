ODNR: Ohio Wildlife Council Receives Proposal for 2026-2030 Waterfowl Hunting Zones

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Wildlife Council received a proposal for waterfowl hunting zones for the 2026 to 2030 hunting seasons during its last meeting on Wednesday, April 30, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.



The current waterfowl zones remain in place for the upcoming 2025-26 duck and goose hunting seasons. The proposed waterfowl hunting zones would be in place for the 2026-27 hunting season.



In the new proposal, Zone A falls in northwest Ohio, Zone B includes northeast Ohio and some counties in northwest Ohio, and Zone C comprises the remainder of the state. A map and description of the proposed zones can be found at wildohio.gov. Hunters should note that under the proposed rules the waters of Lake Erie are part of Zone B, and the Zone A boundary extends 100 yards offshore into Lake Erie.



Comments for the waterfowl zone proposal will be accepted online at wildohio.gov from Monday, June 9 to Wednesday, July 9. A statewide hearing on the proposed rules will be held on Wednesday, July 16.



The proposed waterfowl hunting zones were created in response to waterfowl hunter surveys and within regulation frameworks established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. As in past seasons, the proposal includes three zones.



Ohio Wildlife Council

The Ohio Wildlife Council approves all Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. Council meetings are open to the public. Individuals interested in providing comments are asked to call 614-265-6304 at least two days prior to the meeting to register. All comments are required to be three minutes or less.





The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

