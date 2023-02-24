ODNR: Ohio’s 2024 Wetlands Habitat Stamp Features American Wigeons

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sam Timm’s painting of an American wigeon pair was selected as the winner of the 2023 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp Design Competition held on Saturday, Feb. 18, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Timm’s painting will be displayed on the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp that is issued in 2024.





A panel of five judges selected Timm’s artwork from a field of nine original pieces of art. Timm, from Wisconsin, is a two-time winner of the competition, most recently in 1992. Second place was awarded to Diane Ford of Maryland for a painting of gadwalls.



The Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp program has raised more than $11 million for wetland conservation since 1982. Proceeds from stamp sales help fund vital wetland habitat restoration projects in Ohio. Those projects have restored or enhanced thousands of acres of waterfowl habitat. These habitats are important to many resident wildlife species, including state-endangered trumpeter swans, wetland birds, amphibians, and migratory species.



The competition has been held in conjunction with the Ohio Ducks Unlimited annual convention since 1996. The judges for this year’s event included:

George Klein, Ohio Wildlife Council

Jim Rahtz, President, Outdoor Writers of Ohio

Barb Ravard, former Director of Sustainability at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Andrew Slentz, Ducks Unlimited

Gildo Tori, Ducks Unlimited

The Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp is $15 and is required for anyone 18 years or older hunting waterfowl and migratory birds in the Buckeye State. The stamp is also purchased by many birders who want to make a voluntary contribution to wetland habitat. For more information, visit wildohio.gov.



The first Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp was designed in 1982 by well-known Ohio artist John A. Ruthven and featured two wood ducks. Since then, notable winning artists have included Harold Roe and Adam Grimm. In 2022, Jeffrey Klinefelter of Michigan won the contest for a sixth time with his painting of three lesser scaup. That stamp is on sale now through the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System at wildohio.gov.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.