ODNR: Special Spring Hunting Opportunities Provided for Hunters with Disabilities at Ohio State Forests

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Pike State Forest and Blue Rock State Forest were the settings for two special hunts organized for disabled hunters to enjoy the outdoors while hunting for wild turkey. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry hosts these hunts annually before Ohio’s regular spring hunting season in Pike and Muskingum counties.



“These hunts are a highlight of our year—getting to share time in the woods with such an inspiring group of hunters and partners is a privilege,” said Dan Balser, ODNR Division of Forestry Chief. “It’s thanks to our local partners that we’re able to host these events and provide an unforgettable experience.”





The Thunder in the Hills wild turkey hunt was held for the eighth year at Pike State Forest



The Thunder in the Hills wild turkey hunt was held for the eighth year at Pike State Forest. Sixteen hunters participated, and eight turkeys were harvested. The ODNR Division of Forestry hosted the event with cooperation from the Clinton County Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and ODNR’s divisions of Wildlife, and Parks and Watercraft. More than 50 volunteers and organizations provided donations and assisted.



The Wheelin’ Sportsmen hunt for wild turkey was held for the 18th year at Blue Rock State Forest.



The 18th annual Wheelin’ Sportsmen hunt for wild turkey at Blue Rock State Forest was sponsored by the NWTF Wheelin’ Sportsmen program. The ODNR divisions of Forestry and Wildlife worked with the Y-Bridge Longbeards and other chapters of the NWTF to coordinate the event with donations and volunteer efforts from many local individuals and businesses. Twenty-three hunters participated, and one turkey was harvested during the event. More than 60 guides helped with the hunt.



Both hunts took place the first weekend of April. Hunters provided their own shotguns and ammunition, as well as the necessary licenses and permits. Guides were provided for each hunter to help as needed, including with mobility in getting to the blinds, calling in the turkeys, and collecting the harvested birds. The participating hunters were from various parts of Ohio, with several being disabled veterans.



Ohio’s regular spring turkey hunting season is divided into two zones. The south zone season opened Saturday, April 19 and the northeast zone will open Saturday, May 3.



The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook and on Instagram @odnrforestry.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.



