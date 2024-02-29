ODNR: State Parks Host Maple Syrup Festivals in March

Maple Syrup Festivals in March

Family-friendly parks programming free for all visitors



COLUMBUS, Ohio – Get ready to indulge in the sweet, sticky goodness of local maple syrup at five Ohio State Parks this March as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) invites visitors to experience a range of family-friendly activities celebrating this cherished tradition.



“As the sap flows and the trees awaken, Ohio’s maple syrup festivals offer a sweet escape into nature at several of our parks,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “This is a great way for families to connect with the great outdoors and each other.”



Maple syrup buckets collect sap in Hueston Woods State Park.



Hocking Hills State Park – Maple Sugaring in the Hills:

March 9-10, noon to 4 p.m.

Step into the naturalist cabin behind the Old Man’s Cave visitor center to learn the art of turning local maple sap into syrup. Discover the rich history of syrup production through live demonstrations. A local maple syrup producer will be on site selling their products.



Hueston Woods State Park – 57th Annual Maple Syrup Festival:

March 2, 3, 9, and 10, noon to 4 p.m.

Embark on a scenic hayride from the beach parking lot to the starting point of the trail, followed by a hike through the 200-acre “Big Woods,” a state nature preserve, with a guide who will discuss the art of maple syrup production. Delicious food and drink offerings as well as locally produced maple syrup will be available for purchase.



Indian Lake State Park – Maple Syrup Festival:

March 16, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 17, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch a demonstration on the process by which sap is transformed into maple syrup. Pure maple syrup and a pancake and sausage breakfast will be available for purchase.



Malabar Farm State Park – 47th Annual Maple Syrup Festival:

March 2, 3, 9, and 10, noon to 4 p.m.

Experience sugar camp with live historic and modern demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, food, and delectable maple products to taste and buy. Visitors may also take self-guided tours of the historic “Big House.”



Punderson State Park – Maple Sugar Time:

March 10, 17, 24, and 31, 8 a.m. to noon.

Meet at the Manor House lobby to learn more about maple sugar time in Geauga County and then stay for the Punderson Lodge pancake breakfast buffet (reservations recommended: call 440-564-9144).



All events are free and open to the public. Remember to bring cash to support local vendors and purchase your favorite maple products.



As winter lingers, embrace the outdoors, and discover the wonders of Ohio State Parks. Whether you are hiking or indulging in maple syrup delights, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Remember to check the weather forecast and dress accordingly for your outdoor adventure.



Join us in celebrating the sweetness of Ohio’s maple syrup traditions at these memorable festivals!



